Dairy prices extend 2018 gains on NZ supply concerns

Global dairy prices have extended their strong start to the year, with analysts saying buyers were worried that unfavourable weather would hamper production in New Zealand, the world's top milk exporter.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index rose 5.9 percent, the largest increase since November 2016, with an average selling price of $3,553 per tonne in an auction held early on Wednesday local time, said auction platform GDT Events.

Prices have now risen at all three auctions held in 2018, after falling in five of the final six sales of 2017. "Falling milk production in NZ – and revisions to offer volumes – continue to support prices on GDT," Amy Castleton, analyst at AgriHQ, said in a report on the auction.

Whole milk powder (WMP) jumped 7.6 percent at the auction, while skim milk powder prices were up 7.2 percent. "There were no revisions to WMP volumes ahead of this latest event, but buyers do seem to be more nervous that they will not be able to fulfil their requirements if NZ milk production continues to fall," Castleton said.