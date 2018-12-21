Dairy farmers say Government's no-deal Brexit preparations are completely inadequate

Farmers are very alarmed and concerned they continue to be left completely exposed to Brexit and there is absolutely nothing in the Government's Contingency Plan that would ally these fears according to the President of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack.

Farmers are very alarmed and concerned they continue to be left completely exposed to Brexit and there is absolutely nothing in the Government's Contingency Plan that would ally these fears according to the President of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack.

The Government and the EU, Mr McCormack said, have done absolutely nothing to protect the primary producer.

"We have been left hoping that the UK House of Commons will pass the deal to save us from the negative consequences and we are now down to days in terms of no deal crash out.

"The hard facts of the situation are that the primary producer in the agriculture sector is the most exposed individual to the implications of Brexit given that the processors will simply pass on the negatives," he said.

Mr McCormack said such a scenario is entirely unacceptable and added: "it is about time that policymakers woke up to the fact that certain sectors are extremely exposed and opening markets while welcome will not solve this massive problem facing us".

He said the Government's Contingency Plan makes absolutely no reference to what plans the Government or the EU has to counteract the imposition of tariffs or the potential losses that will occur from Brexit.

ICOS, the umbrella organisation for host of Irish dairy processors, recently highlighted that should the UK leave the EU single market and customs union without a trade deal in place, crippling WTO tariffs of up to 80pc could apply to agri-food products.

For example, 77,651t of Irish cheddar cheese was exported to the UK in 2016, (two-thirds of all the cheddar produced in Ireland). Tariffs under the EU’s schedule are €1,671/t of cheddar (approximately 16c/L). If the UK were to adopt the EU’s trade schedule following their exit (as they have indicated they will do), this would result in a tariff bill of approximately €150m a year on Irish cheddar.