Dairy farmers may stage protests at major retail stores if milk price doesn't increase significantly

Dairy farmers are prepared to stage protests outside Aldi and Iceland supermarkets if the price of milk doesn’t increase.

John Wynne who is a dairy, tillage and beef farmer in Baltinglass in west Wicklow and member of the Fresh Milk Producers group (FMP) told FarmIreland that he could make a phone call and organise a large protest at a local Aldi store if the price of milk doesn't increase significantly.

“If we were to do a protest we would stage it in a safe and mannerly way. We wouldn’t block the doors, we’d organise it in advance and notify everyone involved.

“I could make a phone call to plenty FMP members and make it happen though."

John took to Twitter on Sunday night to voice his concerns at Aldi and Iceland's respective retail prices of €1.30 for two litres of milk and €2.60 for four litres.

The tweet said: I'm a liquid milk supplier in West Wicklow. My family business is being undermined by supermarkets like Aldi & Iceland selling milk under the cost of production. If anyone could help by not purchasing milk either shop until we get this sorted.

John said he wrote the tweet because he is afraid the under-cutting of milk prices will soon become a normal practice at other retail stores and that he wanted to call on consumers to boycott stores that are selling milk below the cost of production.

“I aware of the trouble that the FMP have negotiating with stores. They tell them they have to sell at the lowest price to remain competitive.