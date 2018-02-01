Dairy co-ops warned against making knee-jerk reactions

Dairy processors have been urged to take a more considered view on 2018 milk prices on the back of positive developments on international markets.

However, processors continue to caution farmers that the outlook for milk prices this year remains challenging.

Pointing to the 4.9pc lift in the latest GDT and the levelling of Dutch butter quotes at around €4,100/t, Gerald Quain of ICMSA said that now was not the time for "knee-jerk reactions" from dairy processors. Mr Quain also pointed out that skim milk powder (SMP) prices in the USA had lifted significantly, albeit from a low base. He said this increase, and stronger oil prices, were likely to lead to firmer demand for dairy products. "Given that this is the start of our production season, ICMSA is firmly saying that co-ops need to hold January milk price and not make knee-jerk decisions," said Mr Quain.

However, speaking at an ICOS event last week, Dairygold's Jim Woulfe again warned milk suppliers that 2018 could be difficult. "It is in the trough of the season, so it will be over the next month or two that there will be a big decision to be made," Mr Woulfe said.