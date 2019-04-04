Dairies facing €55m UK export hit if no-deal Brexit tariffs enforced

Kerrygold owner Ornua has said it faces an extra €23m in export costs into the UK market in the event of a crash-out Brexit where harsh tariffs are imposed.

Across the dairy sector the tariff hit will be €55m, he said.

John Jordan, CEO of Ireland's largest exporter of dairy products, warned the challenge will be "competitiveness" in the UK marketplace, with "significant" consumer inflation expected.

In terms of Brexit exposure he outlined that Ornua was facing a 6-8pc increase in the cost base in the case of a 'no-tariff' Brexit.

"That will be very difficult to recover from the marketplace," said Mr Jordan as he unveiled his first Ornua annual report since becoming chief executive.

He said it was "disappointing" that Brexit was going so close to the wire, with 18pc of the group's sales in value terms going into the UK.

Ornua trading and ingredients managing director Joe Collins said global demand in 2019 was set to grow by between 1pc to 1.5pc.

But he said dairy prices were extremely volatile. "Within dairy, butter has actually been the most volatile commodity in the world, even more volatile than even oil.