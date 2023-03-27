Farming

'Competition for product just isn't there': Dairy Market analyst says weak demand set to continue

Ciaran Moran

If weak supply has been the theme of global dairy markets for much of the past couple of years, lower demand is now the predominant feature, says dairy market analyst Nathaniel Keall.

Reacting to last week's Global Dairy Trade auction, which saw prices fall a substantial 2.6%, Keall, an Economist to New Zealand's ASB bank said demand/supply ratios for both Whole Milk Powder and (especially) Skimmed Milk Powder have deteriorated.

