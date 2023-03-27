'Competition for product just isn't there': Dairy Market analyst says weak demand set to continue

If weak supply has been the theme of global dairy markets for much of the past couple of years, lower demand is now the predominant feature, says dairy market analyst Nathaniel Keall.

Reacting to last week's Global Dairy Trade auction, which saw prices fall a substantial 2.6%, Keall, an Economist to New Zealand's ASB bank said demand/supply ratios for both Whole Milk Powder and (especially) Skimmed Milk Powder have deteriorated.

"Understandably, a less certain outlook for the global economy and the prospect of weaker consumption in many parts of the world are weighing on buyers. With milk production also getting past its lows, the balance of supply and demand has shifted markedly.

"The number of participating bidders at the GDT has fallen to around 140-160 over recent auctions (was 170-190 this time last year), and the ratio of winning bidders to participating bidders is now north of 80% (was 60-65% this time last year).

"In short, fewer producers are short of product, and those that are participating are generally securing what they need without needing to go on the offensive. Competition for product just isn't there," he said.

Keall said as we expected, China's return to the 'GDT party' isn't pushing prices higher.

"Three months or so on from its zero COVID exit, China's now back to securing about 60% of the WMP on offer each GDT (more than 12-month highs) and its now securing more product than this time last year. But correspondingly, South-East Asia/Oceania & the Middle East – the regions that have helped bolster prices – are increasingly stepping back.

We expect this to remain a theme over the course of the next season, with improving Chinese demand offset by weaker dairy consumption elsewhere," he said.

What's more, he added that with local production strong and dairy stocks still healthy, there's a limit to what Chinese processors will be prepared to pay for now.

On the supply side, he said the latest data out of the EU shows milk production continuing to make tentative year-on-year improvements and said despite production in New Zealand being disrupted by recent weather events, in aggregate, global dairy supply looks to be past its lows.

It comes as Irish milk processors announced further milk price cuts this month with Ireland’s largest milk processor Tirlan cutting it’s base price to below 40c/L for the first time since October 2021.