Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 13 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Competition for milk heating up in border counties

Stock photo
Stock photo

Aurivo has declined to comment on reports that it has approached LacPatrick Dairies suppliers in Northern Ireland with a view to switching to the Sligo-based processor.

When asked if Aurivo had talked to current LacPatrick Dairies milk suppliers in the North regarding such a move, a spokesman stated that “Aurivo does not comment on speculation”. It has been suggested that Aurivo representatives targeted LacPatrick suppliers in Antrim.

LacPatrick also declined to comment when contacted by the Farming Independent.

With a milk pool of 500m litres in the North and a further 100m in the South, LacPatrick is a major player in Ulster’s dairy scene. However, recent difficulties at the cross-border dairy have fuelled speculation that it would struggle to hold onto suppliers in Northern Ireland.

But industry commentators have downplayed the likelihood of large-scale supplier movement following confirmation that talks on a possible merger between LacPatrick and Lakeland Dairies were progressing. Lakeland has one of the strongest milk prices in the North.

Meanwhile, LacPatrick Dairies confirmed that it will meet the IFA, ICMSA and Ulster Farmers’ Union over the coming weeks to discuss its possible merger with Lakeland Dairies.

A LacPatrick Dairies spokesman also confirmed that the co-op intends to hold a shareholder vote on any merger deal with Lakeland Dairies in September.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Harvest at crisis point as moisture levels plummet
Stock Image.

Opinion: When are we going to face up to the hard facts about expansion?
Residents staged a four hour long protest outside St Margaret’s GAA club while the daa held an information meeting for those who will be affected by the new development last night.

'All we want is to be treated fairly' - Residents vow to continue their...
Ned English (right) and his son, Edward (left) have managed to irrigate 200 acres of potatoes out of 450 acres.

'It's a perfect storm', says the king of spuds
Enterprise Ireland boss Julie Sinnamon announced results

Warning 'strong' UK food exports vulnerable to hard Brexit
Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Marts are packed but buyers are hard to find
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Barley growers reject latest IFA/Boortmalt price offer