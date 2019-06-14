Claim milk price 'shortfall' worth €2k to average milk supplier

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The shortfall between the Ornua PPI price-per-litre and the average price actually being paid by Irish Co-ops will cost the average milk supplier “around €2,000” over the peak production period, according to the ICMSA.

The Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee Ger Quain said that the May price announcements so far had raised more questions than they answered.

However, one,  he said, loomed above all others and answering it was now an imperative: “The Co-ops must explain to their farmer-suppliers why they are either unwilling or unable, to pay their farmer-suppliers the price that they themselves are receiving.

"Just announcing that you’ve managed to hold price can’t be enough; the least farmers are entitled to is an explanation of why they are now receiving a price that, in some cases, is now approximately 1.5 cpl less than the price that the Co-ops have already received," he said.

He said the onus is not on ICMSA to speculate, the onus is on the Co-ops to explain publicly why they are not paying farmers the 32 cpl that the Ornua Index indicates as the minimum price that every milk supplier in the state should be being paid.

"We await the explanation”, said Mr Quain.

This week, Glanbia, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry all announced unchanged milk prices for May supplies.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said While protein prices have improved in recent months, the butter market has weakened.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“Demand in many developed economies remains sluggish due to weaker economic growth and trade issues," he said.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies said that continues to be weakness in the European dairy markets driven by the persistently high volumes of product in stock, particularly in the UK.

"Official European butter prices have hit a four-year low in recent weeks," it said.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland and Kerry follow Glanbia in announcing unchanged milk...
Stock image

A new approach to ending the boom and bust milk price cycle
Stock image.

How to turn around a collapse in milk butterfat levels
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price for month of May
Stock Image

Environment watchdog calls for radical action on fertiliser usage
The last month has been an excellent one for farming

Henry Walsh: Processors must halt the downward pressure on milk...
Decades of success: Paddy McCarthy, Patrick Gaynor, Alymer Power, Paul Hennessy, Paddy McCarthy, Henry O'Keeffe, host farmer, Liam O'Keeffe, Marie O'Keeffe, Julia O'Keeffe, Mossie O'Keeffe, and Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA at the launch of the Open Day.

A traumatic depopulation provided be blessing in disguise for Cork dairy...


Top Stories

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports - sources
Drone ranger: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in agriculture

Darragh McCullough: 'Technology will transform farming efficiency - but I...
John Joyce

John Joyce: Why we introduced Simmental bloodlines into our herd
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

Weekend weather: Temperatures to reach up to 16C but rain to stay
Divided by the R663, the property has good road frontage.

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp
Stock image

Make combine hygiene a priority ahead of the harvest