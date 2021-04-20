Chinese infant milk formula boom is over, warns industry expert

The once-booming Chinese infant milk formula market has started to decline due to a rapid shift in the demographics of the country’s vast population.

That’s according to Kevin Bellamy, Rabobank’s global dairy sector head, who pointed out that the number of women of childbearing age in China is reducing each year.

Speaking at the inaugural Bord Bia Dairy Markets Seminar, he said Chinese authorities were too slow in removing their one-child policy, leading to a rapidly ageing population.

“The number of babies born each year in China is shrinking quite rapidly now. There were only 11 million babies born last year compared to 18 million in 2016,” he said.

The demographic shift has serious implications for Ireland’s critical infant formula exports, with Irish products accounting for some 10pc of global sales, according to Bord Bia.

Bellamy said infant milk formula had driven the need for dairy ingredients, proteins and finished premium products in China in recent years and is now beginning to shrink.

He said major international players were exiting the market and said larger-scale infant formula companies are starting to look for other uses for their dairy ingredients.

He also pointed to a Chinese government target of being 60pc self-sufficient in infant formula and said authorities there are rapidly putting measures in place to make it more difficult for exporters.

“Those international players will look for other ways of generating a profit and there is now a much greater focus on lifestyle nutrition, healthy adult nutrition and healthy ageing. Those projects will come to the fore over the next decade,” Bellamy said.

In the shorter term, he said China would continue to underpin the global dairy market, citing buoyant demand throughout 2020.

The demand for Chinese dairy rose by 12pc last year, driving milk powder there to a six-year high and in the short term, Bellamy expects strong imports to continue.

However, he said the difficulty of doing business in China is starting to have an impact.

“A year ago, it was easy to seek joint ventures or partnerships with Chinese companies, that has become much more difficult now.

“The pattern with China will change and China will become a buyer of raw materials rather than finished goods,” he said.

