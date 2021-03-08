Farming

Calls for immediate 2c/l hike in milk prices could deliver €50 million to dairy farmers this spring

IFA pointed out that the GDT increase equated to a farm-gate price of close to 40c/l Expand

Declan O'Brien

Dairy farmers are in line for windfall earnings this year, as surging global demand for milk proteins and fats is forecast to outstrip available supplies.

Calls for an immediate 2c/l hike in Irish milk prices could deliver €50 million to dairy farmers this spring, and a further €100 million for the remainder of the year.

However, both the ICMSA and IFA have warned that returns to farmers will have to keep pace with buoyant world market trends.

