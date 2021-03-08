Calls for immediate 2c/l hike in milk prices could deliver €50 million to dairy farmers this spring

Dairy farmers are in line for windfall earnings this year, as surging global demand for milk proteins and fats is forecast to outstrip available supplies.

Calls for an immediate 2c/l hike in Irish milk prices could deliver €50 million to dairy farmers this spring, and a further €100 million for the remainder of the year.

However, both the ICMSA and IFA have warned that returns to farmers will have to keep pace with buoyant world market trends.

An unprecedented 15pc jump in the most recent GDT, and steady increases on European dairy spot markets, is piling on the pressure on processors for a sizeable lift in February milk prices.

While co-ops and dairies generally delivered a 0.5c/l increase for January supplies, both the IFA and ICMSA have insisted that a more substantial lift is required for February deliveries to keep pace with international developments.

Stephen Arthur of IFA pointed out that the GDT increase equated to a farm-gate price of close to 40c/l, and he said the processors could not ignore its implications.

Gerald Quain of ICMSA urged processors to show “confidence and intent” by moving to a base price of 34c/l for February. This would generally represent a 2c/l hike in returns to farmers.

Mr Quain pointed out that the Ornua PPI is at its highest level in 12 months and has increased over 1.5c/l in 2021 alone, the GDT has been stronger in 11 of the last 12 auctions, while the improvement in Dutch spot market quotes for butter and skim milk powder equates to 4c/l.

“Dairy markets have moved on significantly since the start of 2021 and a base price of at least 34c/l should be the target for all milk processors for February milk,” Mr Quain said.

“The latest data points unmistakeably to a strong price base for April-May-June peak production and we expect a significant step to be taken with February milk price,” he added.

The stronger milk prices forecast for this year could push milk deliveries over the 8.6 billion-litre threshold. Ireland processed 8.3 billion litres in 2020, with that expected to increase by 3pc to 8.5 billion litres this year.

But total milk volumes in 2021 could now expand by more than 5pc to top 8.7 billion litres industry sources have now conceded. “Weather will dictate it,” one dairy official said.

A combination of increased milk output and higher prices will also drive on dairy farmer incomes, which stood at an average of €69,000 in 2020.

However, industry sources said higher milk prices should not undermine the sector’s capacity to process peak milk supplies, since increased returns are unlikely to be reflected in stronger deliveries this spring.

Concern had been expressed that the dairy sector nationally could struggle to process milk volumes at peak this year – there was just 1.5-2pc spare capacity last year – but industry sources said works completed at a number of centres meant sufficient head room should be available.