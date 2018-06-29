Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 29 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Calls for Glanbia to address 3c/L milk price gap

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The ICMSA has called on Glanbia to address the milk price gap, after it announced it was paying suppliers 29c/L as a base price for May milk.

Speaking following a meeting with the Chairperson and Chief Executive of Glanbia Ireland, the President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack said, that the board of Glanbia Ireland must immediately address the gap in milk price between Glanbia and other processors.

He said the justified anger amongst their suppliers is growing and the concerns of these suppliers, the backbone of the business will simply have to be addressed.

Since the decision on May milk price was taken, Mr McCormack said, that ICMSA officers have been inundated with calls from Glanbia suppliers who are very unhappy and angry that the Glanbia milk price is at the bottom of the standings for May and given the scale and product mix of Glanbia Ireland, their suppliers rightly expect that their milk price should be one of the best in the country.  

"The reaction of suppliers is one of fury - it has to be said - is fully justified. For a company with Glanbia’s status, paying a price 3c/L below the average is simply not sustainable and their suppliers simply cannot and will not tolerate it."

The ICMSA delegation clearly spelt out to Glanbia the concerns of their suppliers, the challenges facing farmers in what has been an extraordinarily difficult year with fodder shortages initially due to wet weather to now drought conditions.

He said that the Glanbia Ireland board must address the glaring gap in milk price at its July board meeting and also the differential that has existed over the last number of months.  

"Dairy markets have moved on positively with the Ornua index for May at 31.4c/L with an expectation that the index will increase for June.  

Also Read

"If Glanbia is serious about addressing their suppliers’ genuine concerns, then they are going to have to significantly increase their milk price and lead from the front for the remainder of the year.  

"This is what their suppliers want, their processors leading from the front on a monthly basis rather than paying retrospective and other bonuses."   

The Glanbia Ireland milk price has and is creating huge anger amongst its suppliers and ICMSA believes and clearly stated at the meeting that the board must address this matter in a clear and positive way at its July board meeting and expressed his hope that the board will respond constructively, concluded McCormack.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

Supreme court to hear appeal over North South Electricity...
John Joyce

Land is burning up as our year of extreme weather takes another twist
Farmers are also being asked to use dry-cleaning techniques such as scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens.

Irish Water to help farmers with urgent animal welfare concerns
Machinery contractors are facing 'huge' repair bills

Mower mayhem - Silage contractors have called on farmers to clean...
Fire over Military Road in Wicklow. Picture: Wicklow Fire Service

Fire fighters in one county deal with 42 fires in two days

Holidays with an agricultural twist
Kevin Nolan, pictured at Grangeford Farm in Carlow. Picture Dylan Vaughan

Farmers plead for help as crops face being wiped out by heatwave