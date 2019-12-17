Calls for further rises as Kerry and Glanbia lift prices

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: "The global dairy markets are largely in balance. Dairy proteins have improved on the global market, cheese remains firm, while butter markets remain fragile. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis."

Glanbia will pay its member suppliers 30c/L including VAT for November supplies, comprising a base milk price of 29c/L - up 1c/L from October - and a 1c/L payment from the Glanbia Co-op.

Kerry Group announced yesterday it will pay its suppliers 30.5c/L (VAT inclusive) for November milk, up from 29.5c/L for October.

Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 30.31c/L (including VAT and lactose bonus) for November supplies, unchanged from October.

ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain said the 1c/L price rise was very welcome and a starting point for the further rises required to "make up the ground" and bring Irish milk price into some kind of parity with underlying market data and international comparison.

Disconnect

He said that despite the slight reduction in the last Global Dairy Trade auctions - the first since September - there was still a visible disconnect between Irish and other EU and global milk prices.

New Zealand's Fonterra's yearly milk price is on a par with Irish processors and went above one of our processors for October, Mr Quain said.

"Figures from the Dutch Dairy Board show that the Irish processors were over €3 per 100kg below the European average for the rolling 12-month average up to October.

"The average milk price paid across Europe in those 12 months was € 33.59 per 100kg, with the three Irish processors listed paying out well below that at an average ranging from €30.44 to €31.18 per 100kg, excluding VAT."

IFA dairy chairman Tom Phelan said Glanbia's increase must be their first step towards price levels more in line with improved market returns.

Mr Phelan called for other co-ops to follow suit.

"All co-ops, including Glanbia, must prepare to increase prices further to better reflect actual market returns," he said.

"The November Ornua PPI is 31.9c/L including VAT. EU average dairy market prices would currently return another cent or so above that. Clearly, there is scope for all co-ops to continue to improve prices this month, and into 2020."

