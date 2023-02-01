Farming

Butter and milk prices likely to fall sharply in the UK – Arla

Tom Rees

Arla Foods AB, the Danish milk processing giant, expects the cost of dairy products to fall sharply in 2023 in the UK after becoming a hot spot of inflation.

The boss of the UK's biggest dairy producer said he is confident that all the cost pressures facing its farmers have now passed though.

