Aurivo offers suppliers guaranteed 30.5c/L base milk price in new Fixed Milk Price Scheme

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde
Ciaran Moran

Aurivo has announced details of its fourth Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which is open to its Republic of Ireland milk suppliers.

Designed to help suppliers manage milk price volatility, the Scheme guarantees a secure price on a fixed proportion of supply over a defined period.

Suppliers who choose to participate will be guaranteed 30.5cent/litre base price for up to a maximum of 10pc of their 2017 manufacturing monthly supply.

The scheme will run for a period of 36 months, starting in January 2019.

A special allocation will apply to new entrants to dairying, who commenced milking after January 1st 2018.

The Scheme is open to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary, however applicants must be certified in the Bord Bia Sustainable Diary Assurance Scheme to be eligible.

Aaron Forde, CEO, Aurivo said Aurivo has over 1,000 milk suppliers and this Scheme will assist those who are faced with uncertainty over milk price volatility.

"I would strongly encourage suppliers to consider participation as soon as possible, in order to avail of the Scheme.”

Pat Duffy, Chairman, Aurivo said the Scheme will guarantee a portion of their supply over the next three years regardless of other external factors that might arise.

"Suppliers who opt in will receive a secured price for a fixed amount of their supply. We are confident there will be a strong uptake among our suppliers and we urge those interested in the scheme to submit their application.”

Online Editors

