Aurivo cuts its November milk price

Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its November milk price, cutting it by 1c/L.

Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its November milk price, cutting it by 1c/L.

It's the second month in a row that Aurivo’s board has decided to cut its price.

Suppliers it said will receive 30c/L, including VAT, for November milk. It says that the average milk price paid will be 37.4c/L for the month.

The co-op paid 31c/L including VAT for its October price.

It blamed weakening market returns over the past few months, describing the market demand as "sluggish".

It said it would keep the situation under review and pay the maximum price possible as market conditions allow.

It comes after Glanbia cut its base milk price by 2c/L, with the co-op paying a support measure of 2c/L. Lakeland Dairies also cuts its milk price for November by 1c/L.