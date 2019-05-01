Farm Ireland
As Kerrygold reaches €1bn retail sales farmers demand 'strong consistent' milk price

Farmers have called for a more consistent price for their milk after it was revealed that Kerrygold, has become the first Irish food brand to exceeded €1 billion in annual retail value.

The Kerrygold brand was created by Sir Anthony O’Reilly, CEO of what was then called An Bord Bainne, in 1962.

His vision was to establish Kerrygold as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of Irish milk.

Its phenomenal global success is attributed to farming families’ commitment and dedication to making the best quality milk in the world, coupled with state-of-the-art member production facilities and an ambitious and focussed brand strategy.

While Kerrygold Butter has grown in popularity over the past five decades, the recipe has not changed since it was first produced in 1962.

Its distinct, rich flavour has established a committed following worldwide with 7.5 million packets of the iconic gold foil sold each week.

Kerrygold is the No. 2 butter brand in the US and the No. 1 butter brand in Germany, as well as being the fastest selling branded product on supermarket shelves in Germany.

However, while farmers have welcomed the announcement, but have also highlighted that the growth in dairy sales, and the recognition of Irish milk quality that those sales were based on, had to start delivering a stronger and more sustainable price for Irish dairy farmers. 

President of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Pat McCormack said that Irish dairy farmers have invested heavily on their farms over recent years and this has clearly contributed to the growth in the sales of the Kerrygold brand with dairy farmers delivering milk of the highest quality and making a substantial contribution to the wider Irish economy in the process. 

 “We are producing a premium product and it’s high time that we started receiving a premium price on a consistent basis that reflects the fact that this whole sector is built on our work, our skill and our milk.

"The price we receive needs to reflect that and dairy farmers will judge their processor and marketing bodies on this basis”, said Mr McCormack.

