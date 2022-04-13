Agreement reached in Kerry 'leading milk price' dispute

Kerry Group, following consultation with the Board of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited, will pay 0.85 cent/litre on all qualifying 2021 milk volumes in satisfaction of our contractual commitment to pay the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis.

In addition, and in recognition of the challenging inflationary conditions at farm level, Kerry Group will also pay 0.85 cent/litre on all 2021 forward price scheme volumes.

The agreement comes after years of disagreement between Kerry milk suppliers and Kerry Group over its commitment to pay a 'leading milk price'.

It also comes after both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia announced significant milk price rises in recent days.

The Board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative’s milk price for March.

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 3.6 cent/litre to pay 47.1 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

On average, the Lakeland Dairies pay out in ROI will be over 50.28 cent/litre for March milk.

Yesterday, Glanbia Ireland in an unprecedented move increased its base milk price by 5c/L.

The move will see Glanbia suppliers receive a base price for March milk of 47.08cpl.

Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said dairy market prices are now at unprecedented highs, with global milk flows likely to be weaker in the first half of this year.

"We are in unchartered territory as rising costs and tight supplies of key farm inputs such as feed and fertilizer contribute to the current strength in dairy prices on global markets.”



