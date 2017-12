There is mounting unease in the dairy sector that milk prices could tumble next spring.

While nobody wants to be the purveyor of doom, there is a consensus building that the market has turned, and even the farm organisations accept privately that the outlook is not positive.

The general comment among industry insiders is that spring milk volumes will determine the extent of the reduction. Global supplies have increased significantly this year, driven by sharp growth in US production.

US cow numbers are up 70,000hd on last year to 9.4m head, and total output for October was up 3pc on September supplies, and was 1.5pc ahead of October 2016 output. The European market for butter is also on the slide, back almost 40pc since September, although the volumes traded are reported to be relatively small.