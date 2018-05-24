Milk price cuts cast a cloud just as the sun begins to shine
What a welcome boost it is to get some pleasant weather which allows the cows eat their fill of nutritious grass and lie on dry ground while enjoying some occasional sunshine. This is the first time this year that I can say the cows are content.
Heat activity has been strong since we started AI on May 4.
Due to the very difficult spring, we have fed almost 300kg of concentrate per cow to date.
The cows have been on a rising plane of nutrition since late April, and I am hoping all the extra meal fed prior to that helped minimise BCS loss and will now benefit them during the breeding season.
We are 14 days into breeding and on target to hit 90pc in three weeks.
On the grass side, a lot of our paddocks have been severely marked a number of times since September.
This ground is finally getting solid so I expect the cows will level out the bumps over the next few grazings and we will overseed a few badly damaged areas with the guttler.
This year the challenge is bigger than normal and I hope the worms are still around in sufficient numbers to help out. I am concerned about the worms because this spring every time we spread slurry, the fields turned white with seagulls. This was no doubt due to the saturated soil forcing the worms to the surface.