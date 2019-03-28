The overall intake of milk in Ireland during February increased by 2.5pc, but milk consumption in Ireland fell by 3pc.

Milk output up, but consumption down as demand for milk alternatives grows

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 301.6m litres for February 2019 - a 2.5pc increase from the corresponding 2018 figure.

In February 2018 the domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was 294.3m litres which rose to 301.6m litres in February 2019. Butter production was up 1.3pc to 9,570t.

However, the figures also show that at the same time the total amount of milk sold for human consumption fell by 3.0pc to 42.0m litres.

The CSO figures show that in February 2018 total milk sold for human consumption was 43.3m litres compared to 42.0m litres in February of this year.

It comes as the popularity of alternatives such as almond, soy and oat milks is on the rise with the sales of plant-based milks being 40pc higher this year than in January 2018.

According to figures published by Kantar, the retail experts, Irish sales of plant-based milks were up 40pc in January, when compared to the same period last year.