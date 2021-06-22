Farming

Milk output could top 9bn litres this year 

Production to the end of April up 8.6pc compared to 2020

Higher milk prices are continuing to encourage increased output. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand

Higher milk prices are continuing to encourage increased output. Photo: Owen Breslin

Declan O'Brien

Ireland’s milk output could top 9.0 billion litres this year if the rate of supply growth experienced during the spring is maintained over the next three months.

Milk production to the end of April was up 8.6pc compared to 2020, and the indications are that output continued to expand strongly through May as farmers made the most of improved prices.

Overall milk output in 2020 was around 8.3bn litres. If farmers maintained the 8pc growth through the summer and into the autumn then an additional 700m litres could be supplied this year.

