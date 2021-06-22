Milk output could top 9bn litres this year 

Ireland’s milk output could top 9.0 billion litres this year if the rate of supply growth experienced during the spring is maintained over the next three months.

Milk production to the end of April was up 8.6pc compared to 2020, and the indications are that output continued to expand strongly through May as farmers made the most of improved prices.

Overall milk output in 2020 was around 8.3bn litres. If farmers maintained the 8pc growth through the summer and into the autumn then an additional 700m litres could be supplied this year.

However, Teagasc economist Trevor Donnellan believes that milk supply growth for the year is more likely to average around 6pc.

“It is hard to put an exact figure on it as it will depend on the weather between here and the end of August,” he said.

“I would expect that the increase for the year would be maybe 6pc, which would still put production at about 8.8 billion litres.”

Mr Donnellan pointed out that milk deliveries in 2010 were about 5.2bn litres.

National figures for milk output for May will not be available until the end of this month, but the indications from industry sources suggest that a sizeable lift in deliveries is likely.

Glanbia said its May 2021 milk deliveries were 5pc ahead of the same month last year and year-to-date milk supply is 6pc up.

Dairygold said May milk supplies increased by 5.5pc relative to 2020 and hit 206m litres and confirmed that overall milk deliveries to the end of May are running 7.6pc up on last year at 620m litres. This figure is 10pc up on 2019.

Higher milk prices are continuing to encourage increased output. Base prices have hardened to 35-36c/l, which equates to a farm-gate price of 37-38c/L when bonuses for milk solids are added.

Global dairy demand has been helped by a buoyant Chinese market and the food service sector’s reopening.

A steady lift in demand for dairy produce across the Middle East and North Africa has also helped.

Meanwhile, ICMSA’s Ger Quain claimed farmers were being “short-changed” by milk processors that have not paid a base of 36c/L.

“The benchmark of 36c/L was a very achievable and reasonable price for May milk and the fact that only one co-op — Lakeland Dairies — hit this as their base price is hugely disappointing and is, we strongly suspect, indicative of co-ops holding back on price for the peak production month,” he said.

“The blunt truth here is that if Lakelands was able to pay 36c/l as their base price, then so were the others — they just chose not to.”