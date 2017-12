Close to 900,000t of milk per year is needed to satisfy EU demand for dairy and while consumers are drinking less milk every year, the demand for dairy is being driven by processed foods.

Global dairy demand continues to grow and the EU is expected to supply close to 30c of the increase in world demand for whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, cheese and butter.

World demand, led by China, will see the global trade in whole milk powder, skimmed milk, cheese and butter grow on average by 1m tonnes of milk equivalent per year.