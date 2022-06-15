Farming

Mike Brady: Why the UK could overtake Irish dairying if we don’t put in place a plan

Survival of the fittest has left UK dairy farmers with similar climatic benefits to Irish dairy farmers but have the added advantages of land availability, larger farm size and a huge domestic market on their doorstep.

Some of the Pedigree Holstien Friesian Cattle on the farm at Abbey, Portumna, Co Galway this week. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand

Some of the Pedigree Holstien Friesian Cattle on the farm at Abbey, Portumna, Co Galway this week. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Sometimes you have to go abroad to appreciate what you have at home. When dairy farmers and their advisors plan ‘busman’s holidays’, it’s usually to New Zealand, the US, Holland or Denmark, but there is a hidden gem just 45 miles across the Irish Sea.

A two-hour ferry crossing from Belfast to Cairnryan/Stranraer brings you to Dumfries in Scotland, where you are greeted by large tracts of rolling grassland with spectacular views of Loch Ryan.

