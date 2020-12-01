Mike Brady: We should all strive to keep Irish dairying at No 1 — it will benefit every farming sector

The Republic of Ireland soccer team is at No 37 out of 55 teams in the UEFA rankings.

Our dairy farmers have no such inferiority issues — they are ranked No 1 in Europe in a recently published report, a joint collaboration between Teagasc, Cork IT and University College Cork (UCC).

Titled An Analysis of the Irish Dairy Sector Post-Quota, it makes for some interesting reading. It compares Irish dairy farmers’ net profit margins (before family labour) across all the main milk producing nations in Europe.

The report finds that Irish dairy farmers:

■ Enjoy the best net profit margins (+43pc);

■ Have the lowest costs of production;

■ Get the lowest milk price in Europe.

It’s an unfortunate Irish trait that we tend to knock those who are most successful in our society, and true to form our largest farming organisation reacted to this report by stating: “Let’s be crystal clear on this, Irish dairy farmers are under significant financial pressure and are working harder than they ever have before — this race to the bottom must stop.”

Well I beg to differ — I see this report as a reason to celebrate the excellent work done by our dairy farmers and the associated industry since the removal of milk quotas on March 31, 2015.

Ahead of schedule

The Government plan of expanding 2011 milk production by 50pc before 2020 has been executed ahead of schedule, and more importantly, in a profitable manner.

How many government plans (promises) are delivered with such precision? Let there be no doubt, this is an industry that delivers.

Imagine if our soccer team won the European Championship, as opposed to constantly struggling to qualify. If our soccer team was ranked No 1 in Europe people would be out dancing in the streets, yet all our dairy farmers get is grief, from within farming and from outside.

To borrow a soccer cliché, the Irish dairy industry is genuinely world class.

To keep Irish dairying at No 1, we all need to support the sector.

In sport, people have their favourite codes, but when it comes to any nationial side, true sportsmen and women pull on the green jersey and back the team .

All support helps, as staying at the top is just a collection of marginal gains.



So, what can we do to stay at the top of the dairying league of nations?

Implementing climate change measures to achieve carbon zero dairy farms is the next plan for the dairy industry to execute.

To me dairy farmers are part of the solution rather than being the problem in the agri-emissions debate.

All farmers and in particular dairy farmers have a great track record of delivery when it comes to implementing change.

Look at the massive improvement in farmyards and livestock wintering facilities in the last 30 years — pollution from farmyards has more or less been eliminated.

The huge change of emphasis and advances in animal breeding in the national herds of dairy cows, beef and pigs is another example of embracing change, when it may not always have been popular to do so.

When the science provides the solution, I have no doubt dairy farmers will implement the plan and solve the green-house gas issue.

We have scope to pay a better milk price to our dairy farmers — this is another learning form the Teagasc/CIT/UCC report.

Our milk price is lower than all of our European neighbours’, because of the seasonality of production, the cost of expansion and the production of commodities rather than value-added products.

I believe we will catch up here over time, as most of our milk is processed in farmer-owned processing facilities.

However, we must remember that turnover is vanity and profit margins are sanity.

And our dairy farmers need a reliable, value-for-money source of labour if dairying is to continue to expand in the coming decades and stay at No 1.

The Poles and other Eastern Europeans have gone back home to milk cows in their own countries, clearly influenced by the success here.

Covid-19 has provided an unexpected temporary source of labour, but I expect this will dry up quickly in 2021 with the rollout of a vaccine for the virus.

The Government needs to work with the EU to allow non-EU workers access to Irish dairy farms.

The report clearly shows how good our dairy farmers are, so let’s be proud and celebrate their achievements .

We should all do what we can to help keep them at No 1 — it will benefit all.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants & land agents; email:mike@bradygroup.ie