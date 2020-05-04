Mike Brady: Keep calm and carry on milking

Most of the main milk processors announced a milk price drop for March milk: this has meant less money in dairy farmers' pockets at the end of April.

The 2c/ litre drop in milk price and the 2km travel limit have combined to make dairy farmers to rethink their plans for 2020.

The banks report no slowdown in loan applications from dairy farmers for building projects and the purchase of land, but consultants and advisors indicate that farmers are weighing up the pros and cons before they splash the cash this year.

Many have decided to put building plans on ice, while others are driving on as normal.

So which is the right strategy?

The answer depends on another question: will the fall in the price of milk be a short-term or long-term?

More importantly, should it affect dairy farmer development plans?

Milk price has fallen before, 2009 and 2016 being the years farmers remember most. It is usually the year after a milk price drop which proves difficult financially, as farmers try to pay their creditors from the poor year.

Data

From my examination of CSO milk price data over a 15-year period, we have never recorded two successive years of low milk prices in Ireland.

In fact 2017, 2018 and 2019 yielded the best combined three-year period of milk prices in that 15-year time period.

So are we due a period of low price?

The glass half-empty people cite the prospect of the oil price drop and the expected post-Covid-19 recession, combining to depress dairy markets and force the milk price down further and for a longer period of time.

The glass half-full viewpoint is that a period of low milk price will ultimately benefit Irish dairy producers as we know our European neighbours and American dairy farmer cousins cannot survive for long with milk prices below 30c/L.

They usually react by culling cows to cut costs and provide cashflow. This will result in a deficit of milk in the market and the milk price will rebound strongly and quickly.

In my experience of low milk price years, Irish dairy farmers don't lose money, they just make less of it.

In times of crisis, yes, milk price might fall quickly, but on the upside the price can recover even more quickly when business reverts to something approaching normal.

The constant stream of negative headlines infiltrates the mind of many farmers and raises doubts and concerns, many of which are outside of their control and which realistically should not concern them in the first place.

The advice for dairy farmers is simple: if you are of a nervous disposition or your gut feeling is telling you hold off on a large capital investment project because of the crisis, make the decision now to postpone it for a year. Don't procrastinate.

Do a farm plan or budget with a lower milk price for your business to see do your sums add up.

If they don't, contact your bank and put your loans on interest only or get a moratorium on loan repayments- whichever works best for your business. Deal with it and do not waste your time and energy on what may or may not happen.

If you are in the positive mindset camp and you are confident about the financial strength of your farm business, and of the wider Irish dairy industry, drive on and take your chances. Buy that land or invest in the dairy unit as planned.

I believe you will have no regrets.

I don't believe this crisis will negatively affect Irish dairy farming; in fact I believe it will strengthen it.

In times of lower milk price there is clear evidence that as the cost of milk production falls, farmers re-assess their expenditure in an effort to maximise profitability.

I predict that farming and non-farming businesses who survive this Covid-19 crisis will rebound leaner and meaner when the 'new normality' begins.

Many non-farming businesses clearly have much bigger challenges because of Covid-19.

Farmers and farm businesses by their nature are robust and resilient.

They are well experienced in dealing with crises such as drought, excessive rain, floods, disease, price drops and labour issues, just to mention a few. They will cope and come out the other side of this crisis in one piece.

I expect a new normality will soon become apparent in all countries, regardless of where they are on the viral curve.

Social distancing and testing for the virus will become part of our everyday lives.

The burden of the lockdown will be removed for most of us, but unfortunately it will remain for the elderly and those in the most-at-risk groups.

As the restrictions are eased and lifted, the global economy will swing back into action, demand for dairy products will rise and the familiar price cycle will begin again.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants and land agents; mike@bradygroup.ie