Merger must deliver top price to dairy farmers - ICMSA

If the merger of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick goes ahead, then the new co-op will have to be the top payer for milk from the country's leading dairy processors, insisted ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe.

If the merger of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick goes ahead, then the new co-op will have to be the top payer for milk from the country's leading dairy processors, insisted ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe.

Mr McCabe said the merger presentations delivered by Lakelands to suppliers indicated that significant savings were possible across the two businesses through rationalisation of services and increased efficiency.

"Our expectation is that the new entity wouldn't just be among the top milk processors, but would be the top milk processor in terms of price," said Mr McCabe, who is a Lakelands shareholder.

Should the merger get the green light, it will create the second biggest dairy business in the country with a milk pool of 1.8 billion litres.

"This cannot just be a merger for a merger's sake. It will create a business with state-of-the-art processing facilities, a broader product mix, and a business that is insulated against Brexit," Mr McCabe said.

"Suppliers will have to see a dividend from this in the shape of a strong milk price," he added.

This view was shared by IFA president Joe Healy.

"The merger proposal must put the merged entity in the best possible position to optimise dairy processing and pay a strong price to farmers," Mr Healy said.