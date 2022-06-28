‘Men cried’ at fixed-milk-price meeting

Ornua has been urged to do more to alleviate the financial pressure on dairy farmers who have signed up to fixed-milk-price contracts now worth up to 20c/L less than the current market.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week, TDs detailed the seriousness of the situation faced by some farmers, indicating that many face bankruptcy.

Committee Chairman Jackie Cahill, who himself sat on the board of Ornua for eight years, said unless these farmers get significant help, they are going to be in “serious trouble”.

“We have a number of farmers with 80-85pc of their milk in these,” highlighting one “small co-op” with many farmers in fixed contracts.

Ruin

“I have reports from the Glanbia council meeting the other day that men broke down and cried.

“These men are facing financial ruin,” he said, adding that there is over 20c/L between where the market is and what these farmers are receiving.

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe told the hearing that some farmers are afraid to come out publicly on the issue or talk to their co-op.

“They are afraid of their co-ops and what they might do to them. That’s a terrible thing for a farmer to say,” said Mr Kehoe.

“I had one guy on the phone with me in tears the other night. Only for his wife’s income, he would not be able to keep his farm afloat, and this guy is milking up to 300 cows.

“When I pass his gateway, I would have said he is one of the wealthiest farmers in the parish.

“He said I could give you 20-30 other farmers in Waterford, Wexford and south Kilkenny, and each will give me similar sentiments.”

Mr Cahill told the hearing many farmers who signed up to fixed-milk-price contracts were under pressure from financial institutions to do so.

“Especially those with a high level of borrowing, financial institutions put a lot of pressure on farmers to sign up to these fixed-milk-price contracts,” he said.

Cahill added that it was in everyone’s interest in the dairy industry to keep “these men afloat” and said “they signed up to the contracts thinking it would give their business sustainability — it has had the exact opposite effect, and they are in extremely dire financial circumstances”.

Estimates

Addressing the meeting, Ornua CEO Joe Jordan said that based on estimates that some one billion litres of milk are associated with fixed-milk-price contracts, he said Ornua is counterparty for less than a third of the milk in those contracts.

He said the “principle of equity” was important, noting that not all of Ornua’s member co-ops offer a fixed-milk-price scheme to their farmer suppliers, while others have only a small proportion of their farmers in such schemes and an even smaller number of hardship cases.

“Not all members will therefore avail of this offer (and to be fair to them, there does appear to be a challenge in supporting just a proportion of farmers and not all others) and yet all farmers will ultimately be impacted — the cost of Ornua’s offer will impact Ornua’s annual result and the overall amount of Ornua’s 2022 Value Payment,” he said.

However, Mr Kehoe said “somebody is making very hefty profits on the back of these farmers” and many TDs questioned if the burden was being shared fairly across the whole supply chain.

Mr Jordan said, ultimately, it’s the consumer that was benefiting, with another Ornua representative highlighting that although the shopper is benefiting, “it won’t feel like that” because dairy prices are up 80pc.

Roscommon Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice echoed the calls of other TDs for further support to be provided by Ornua.