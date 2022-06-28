Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Men cried’ at fixed-milk-price meeting

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe told the hearing that some farmers are afraid to come out publicly on the issue or talk to their co-op. Expand

Close

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe told the hearing that some farmers are afraid to come out publicly on the issue or talk to their co-op.

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe told the hearing that some farmers are afraid to come out publicly on the issue or talk to their co-op.

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe told the hearing that some farmers are afraid to come out publicly on the issue or talk to their co-op.

Ornua has been urged to do more to alleviate the financial pressure on dairy farmers who have signed up to fixed-milk-price contracts now worth up to 20c/L less than the current market.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week, TDs detailed the seriousness of the situation faced by some farmers, indicating that many face bankruptcy.

Most Watched

Privacy