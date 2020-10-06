Meet the Limerick dairy farmer who’s gone down the robotic milking route out west

IT was a case of go west young man when Peter Murphy found that his dairy expansion options were limited on his home patch in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Along with his brothers Timmy and John, Peter had looked at expanding the home farm, but there was no opportunity close to home, so he looked to his wife Sile’s native Mayo.

“That was always the plan that we would expand at home and I wanted to start dairying. So myself and Sile started looking further afield.”

Peter was a latecomer to farming and only started working full-time on the land after qualifying as a solicitor.

“My parents were great in that they encouraged us all to go to college and said the farm will always be there, and going to college is one the best things I did,” he says.

“I studied business studies in UL and went on to train as a solicitor, qualifying in 2012. I was a trainee solicitor in a local practice in Kilmallock, and at the same time I was milking cows on my parents’ farm.

“It was then that I decided I wanted to milk for a living instead of practising law. I am very happy with this decision and enjoying farming more and more everyday.”

When an 82-acre farm became available near Sile’s home in Hollymount, not far from the Galway border, Peter made his move.

“We looked at different areas and weighed up a lot of factors before settling on where we wanted to go,” he says.

"We picked a place which we believed had good potential and was well equipped to grow grass. It was a suckler farm but had a good soil index and good pH, which was really important.

“We moved in August 2017. We were very lucky, the man we bought it from helped me out a lot. He had a contracting business and was a massive help to me.”

Expand Close Putting down roots: Peter with his wife Sile and their children Thomas and baby Mark. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Putting down roots: Peter with his wife Sile and their children Thomas and baby Mark. Photo: Ray Ryan

One of the main attractions of the farm was the buildings that were already there.

“There was a calf-rearing facility and a shed suitable for replacements,” Peter says. “The main issue was the parlour and cubicles for the main herd of cows and calving boxes, and where they would go.

"But our robotic provider, Lely, came out and planned the layout and we let them decide the planning of it.

“I had the experience of growing up on a farm, seeing what it takes every day, week, month. My dad was really into routine and that was instilled in me, so we knew what was coming down the line as we progressed things here.

“I had gained a lot of experience from my parents in terms of breeding, grassland management, etc, so that really served me well up here.

“The work involved in the first two years was huge. I had to manage building projects, installing roadways, connecting with ESB, milking cows on a mobile parlour with a generator, feeding calves and reseeding”.

The Mayo farm, Peter says, is not that dissimilar to the Kilmallock farm, with just 10-12 more days’ grazing in Limerick.

“But overall it’s a dry farm here, we’re out early February.”

One big advantage he had was moving 85 cows from the home farm to Mayo.

“All the cows came from Limerick, so that was a huge help" he says. “I knew the herd and what they could produce. I won’t be rich, but I know what we can manage and can meet the outlay.

"It’s all down to having trust in the cows. I was very lucky to get them, it was a big part of the whole move. If I’d had to outlay for the herd it would have been different.”

The cows landed in December and Peter started calving in January. “We had no parlour at this time, just a single bucket unit is how we started off. I had a mobile parlour organised and that was there till June.”

Robots

Peter decided to go down the robotic milking route. The switch took about a week of hard work.

Expand Close Cows making their way to the Lely milking robots. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Cows making their way to the Lely milking robots. Photo: Ray Ryan

“The cows were fairly good about it and even older cows they all took to it,” he says. “The one mistake I made was putting too many cows in at first. I started with 75 against the advice of Lely and It affected the movement of the cows.

"They would come in and there might be too many on the robot, so the next time they might be hesitant at coming in.

“When I was on the home farm, I went to lots of open days and I liked the look of robots. When I was milking in the parlour, I was looking at milk recording and somewhere it clicked that you could get more from a robot.

“I had worked in a parlour before and knew the pros and cons of that. After spending four or five years going to robot open days and then approaching robot farmers off my own bat, I felt that the robot could drive this performance upwards, while decreasing the time I spent working on the farm.

“Some of the better robot farms had great output. When there was no parlour here it was ideal to start with a robot. It was a chance to increase output and reduce the work to get that increase in output.

"It also gave me more time to manage the farm and generate more profit as there is not a big output in labour.”

This year Peter installed a second robot.

“We are now milking 90 cows with two robots. Cow flow and movement is a lot better. They will graze, come in, milk and not wait in the shed. Milkings have increased this year and last year, which in turn means increased output.”

He says the robot system works well with his grazing system.

“Cows are coming in from paddocks in single file, not in big groups of 30 or 40 waiting at a gap where they can trample grass. They come and go as they want.

“The nature of the system means that cows get three allocations of grass in 24 hours, the biggest of these being an allocation of 9kg of grass per cow. At 2am the paddock allocating 9kg of grass per cow opens. This encourages the cows to move to this paddock at night, whereas otherwise they would be sitting down.

“The cows are milked en route to this allocation and this is a key driver in mature cows being milked 2.6 times for most of the year, producing 540kg of milk solids, with grass as opposed to meal being the main driver of this.”

“The key to maintaining this performance level for the full lactation of cows is grazing the right covers. With constant grass measuring I am really starting to see improvements in allocations, and I think there is even more scope to push more cows to higher milkings through increased grass intake while decreasing meal”.

The herd, 28pc of which is made up of heifers this year, is producing 540kg of solids per cow for the year, on just over 1t of meal.

“We were hit slightly with the drought this year, but the maturity of the herd had been a great help.”

The AI-bred Holstein Friesian herd was crossed with Montbéliarde in 2018. “My father was great to use AI all over the years. I’m using AI too, all high EBI bulls.”

And while Peter has plans to go up in numbers, he says: “I’m nearly maxed out with the land block, but hope to go to 100-plus cows. I’m still learning about the farm and want to get it 100pc reseeded. At the moment 80pc has been reseeded and when it’s 100pc reseeded I want to have three cows/ha.”

Discussion groups

Discussion groups played a big part in helping him Peter where he is today.

“Apart from my parents, discussion groups have been a massive source of information for me,” he says. “The group I was in Limerick with Martin Crowe really opened up my views on dairy farming.”

Expand Close Difference: Cows grazing on the farm in Hollymount, where Peter says the grazing season is on average 10-12 days shorter than it is further south. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Difference: Cows grazing on the farm in Hollymount, where Peter says the grazing season is on average 10-12 days shorter than it is further south. Photo: Ray Ryan

Since moving to Mayo, Peter, who supplies Aurivo, has become involved in the Fear Glas discussion group.

“We have some of the top farmers from Aurivo in our group and our facilitator Donal Kelly pushes the best performers in our group hard to make more gains.”

Peter says the Lely robotic discussion group is of great assistance too. “It’s useful for information that we wouldn’t get out of a conventional group.”

He feels robots remain largely dismissed in Irish farming. While he admits robots are not the perfect system, he believes that if there was more discussion around robots it would help to improve them.

“Around 90pc of what I did on this farm is Teagasc-led, such as the grass and genetics but I think there is another 10pc there I needed help on and research on.

“There are things wrong with robots, but we have to be open for scrutiny so it can be discussed. I’d prefer it if they came out and pointed out the flaws in my system and gave us feedback on where we could improve, rather than just blank robots altogether.

“We’ll take the criticism as well but we want to be able to build on it. I’m involved in discussion groups with Lely and we’re not afraid to criticise them. It’s not just Teagasc — in general, there’s a negative vibe in Irish agriculture about robots.

“In fairness to Teagasc they’re spot on about a lot of things, but more needs to be done to find out about robots, and not just say a parlour is cheaper. There are farms that

robots should have gone into but they didn’t.”

