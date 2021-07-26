Mastering clover fields: How to produce quality milk while reducing your carbon footprint

John Joe O'Sullivan has won numerous awards for the quality of the milk produced on his farm

Clover's importance is set to increase as stricter restrictions and obstacles to chemical nitrogen use come into play in future. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

For decades, a major part of farming life for Rosscarbery dairy farmer John Joe O’Sullivan has been minding the clover in his lush West Cork pastures.

It’s a task all livestock farmers look likely to face in the coming years, with stricter restrictions and obstacles to chemical nitrogen use poised to be implemented.

The impending changes saw the Irish Grassland Association’s summer tour last week focus on the now vital importance of the humble clover plant to securing the future Irish grassland systems.

One of the farms visited was the O’Sullivan farm in Gurrane, which has been in the family as far back as 1936.

John Joe took over what was then a drystock farm in the late 1970s and recalls asking his father about going into dairy.

“I said to my dad would he mind if we started milking cows. He said: ‘It’s up to you. If you want to milk cows, you milk them.’

“I went over to my creamery manager and he said: ‘Any time you bring milk here, we are obliged to take it.’

“We had 12 suckler cows and I started milking them in 1975. The following year, we calved down 18 more heifers and we were up to 28 cows.

“It was a big step. It was nearly too fast. In 1979, we built a six-unit milking parlour and that made life easier for us.”

Then, in 1982, like dairy farmers all across Europe, John Joe saw the brakes slammed on expansion with the introduction of milk quotas.

“What we did then was we upgraded the herd through breeding and we concentrated on the protein in the cows and grazing management on the farm,” says John Joe.

These efforts have seen the O’Sullivans receiving numerous accolades and awards for the quality of their milk over the years.

The awards, John Joe noted, were a big boost to the herd during the milk-quota years.

“We were stuck with the same numbers under quota, so we used to keep all the replacement heifers, calve them down and sold the surplus stock as extra income, and that helped us upgrade the herd all the time.”

In 2002, a farm adjoining the O’Sullivans came up for sale and they decided to purchase it.

“We were very lucky, it was the time of the change in the currency and although the price was high in the old money, it was a lot higher in the new money,” says John Joe.

However, there was no quota or entitlements with land and he said “quota was as rare as hen’s teeth” in the area.

“The only thing we could do was concentrate on our breeding and make grazing more efficient.”

For extra income, the O’Sullivans joined the REPS scheme in 2004 and it was this decision that sparked a renewed focus on clover on the farm.

“We concentrated more on the clover to reduce our inputs. We had the same number of stock and had sheep as well for the stocking rate.”

Soon after, John Joe joined the European Dairyman project, which aimed to drive efficiencies on farms across Europe, and the programme highlighted the benefits of clover to the farm and the environment.

“The programme measured all the inputs going into the farm and all the outputs,” says John Joe. “On the paddocks that had the clover, we were reducing nitrogen.

“If you only saved one bag of nitrogen a year per acre, you were saving carbon — the carbon in the production of it, in the delivery of it and in the spreading of it.”

Since then, the O’Sullivans have also noticed the performance of the cows improve when grazing clover.

“Our milk is being tested every collection. We can see a lift of 0.1pc in protein and the yield will go up as well. It is a very beneficial plant,” he says.

According to John Joe, the clover has always been there, “it just takes minding” to get the best out of it.

“There was clover on this farm even going back to my father’s time. The older people had to rely more on clover because there was no nitrogen available at that time and they got a lot of their nitrogen from clover.”

In 2015, quotas were removed and John Joe’s son Andrew joined the business.

“Andrew is very efficient and is particularly helpful in terms of IT. He spreads fertiliser and slurry and really makes it very easy for me. It’s great that he is along with me to take on the farm when I’m not able to work as good.”

The use of clover on the farm has significantly reduced the amount of nitrogen spread on the farm (138kgN/ha in 2020), particularly in the second half of the year.

“All ground gets about a half a bag of urea in order to keep the grass alive even in the clover paddocks,” says John Joe.

“It’s important too to not let the clover take over. The clover paddocks will get no more chemical nitrogen for the year, just getting dirty water or very watery slurry applied at a very light rate after grazing. It seems to be working great.”

However, John Joe’s success didn’t happen overnight, having spent a lot of time researching best practices.

“I learned a lot from my mistakes. I spread clover on a lot more paddocks than I should have. I didn’t check the soil fertility on the new farm and spread too much nitrogen at times and it affected the clover.

“The clover is in the ground. It’s as if the plant gets lazy when there is nitrogen being spread. It’s there — you just need to mind it.”

Increasing the amount of clover on the farm is an important part of the O’Sullivans’ plans for the future.

“We have about 30pc of our paddocks in good clover, but I would like to see them as 100pc and a lot less fertiliser being spread,” says John Joe, adding that it’s something every dairy farmer should examine.

“I think it is going to be very beneficial down the road. Nitrogen is going to become very scarce and will be hard to get. The clover will be there to support us if we mind it.”

Soil fertility vital for establishing and keeping clover in grass swards

Having the soil fertility right is essential to the successful establishment of clover in grass swards. “It just won’t grow otherwise,” says John Joe, adding that he soil samples every three or four years and spreads fertiliser based on the needs of each paddock.

Reseeding

The O’Sullivans usually first take a crop of rape from a paddock destined for a reseed and then graze it with light stock for the winter. A one-pass system is used to sow that grass one run of the power harrow and 2,000 gallons of slurry and two bags of 10-10-20.

“Then the contractor takes the springs of the one-pass system so the clover seed is just left on top of the ground. The most important thing is not to bury the seed — leave it on top of the ground. The paddock is then rolled and sprayed with a clover safe post-emergence spray.”

Reseeded paddocks are grazed after about a month when it is not too strong and then again about three weeks later, while it is still low.

Oversowing

The O’Sullivans oversow about 10ac every year after silage and, again, soil fertility is key to success.

“Your soil fertility has to be right or it won’t succeed. After silage, the seed is spread with a quad and spreader at 2.5kg to the acre of unpelleted seed.

“Once the seed is in, we spread dirty water or watery slurry and that paddock will get no chemical nitrogen for the rest of the year. We graze the grass then at maybe 800-900 cover and then it will get soiled water again. We keep it grazed tight for the rest of the year.”

Clover retention

According to John Joe, not damaging the clover at any stage is the key to its retention in grass swards.

“We get our silage cut early and make sure it’s cut young. We make sure the ground is rolled so it can be cut clean.

“It’s important to make sure not to damage the ground with poaching and when grazing in wet weather, bring the cows back in to avoid poaching.

“Don’t let covers go too heavy. We graze at about 1200-1300 and above that, we hold it for a week and cut for bales. We only take one first cut of silage. The rest is taken as surplus grass. That helps keep the clover alive in all the paddocks.”

Bloat

The O’Sullivans have never had an issue with bloat on clover swards and John Joe puts this down to only giving the cows a 12hr allocation of grass across the year.

‘The spraying of fences should be banned’

As well as his passion for clover, John Joe also has a strong interest in beekeeping. He became a beekeeper in 1979 when he took in a swarm of bees from a good friend.

“That year, I took a break from the farm and went to Gormanstown College and did a course on beekeeping. Since then, I have never looked back and I am very involved with them.

“You’re tied to nature with the bees. Every time you go out for the cows, you see where the bees are going to be working today, and you see them in the plants around all the fences.”

John Joe explained that Ireland’s honey flowers would be mainly the bramble/briar and clover. “If we don’t get those, we get no honey,” he says, adding that the spraying of fences with herbicides to keep the foliage down is a real bugbear for him.

“It should be banned from the first of May because you’re killing all the flora for the bees and all the pollinators.

“Spraying is worse for the bees than flail cutting of hedges. I would like to see a lot of that controlled.”