Martin O'Sullivan: Voluntary retirement scheme is the one silver lining to emerge from Glanbia’s current woes

The abolition of milk quotas is 2015 was like the curtains being pulled back and daylight flooding in.

It rekindled memories of my early years as a young advisor in Co Wexford back in the late 1970s when expansion on all fronts was the order of the day. We had joined the EU (or EEC as it was known as then) in 1973 and there was positivity and optimism in the air,

Notwithstanding the Covid pandemic, the early months of 2021 are a bit reminiscent of those heady days with prices on the up and farmers in a positive mood. That was until Glanbia went public on its anticipated problems with peak milk processing capacity because of planning objections to its proposed new plant at Belview.

Having witnessed the impact of global over-supply and the consequent EU quota regime, it is devastating to hear of a new impediment to production at a time when world demand matches supply and huge opportunity beckons for dairy farmers.

The broader dairy industry is a huge asset to the country and if ever we needed to play to our strengths, it is now. Any potentially negative consequences for the environment of increased production can be managed and will be managed.

Attempting to curb expansion by restricting processing capacity of the valuable natural and renewable resource that is milk is not in the nation’s interest.

Milk production does not have to present a threat to the environment if we apply the necessary resources and expertise to the issue. Added production is not all about higher cow numbers. Improvements in grassland and nutrition management will play an increasing role in boosting output and I am at a loss as to see how this could impact negatively on the environment.

As Covid has taught us, crises can spring up overnight with dire consequences that we have virtually no control over. The last thing we need to do as a nation is to create our own crises.

Impact on production

My practice deals with a substantial number of dairy farmers as you would expect being based in the south east.

I am not aware of any client who does not expect, maybe somewhat optimistically in some cases, to produce more milk in the coming years — be it from higher cow numbers or improved efficiency.

Glanbia’s proposed restrictions may not present a problem to stable herds or some new entrant herds, but established expanding herds may have a problem.

Glanbia has stated that growth for recent entrants (less than three years) will be facilitated up to the 550,000L threshold, after which point they align to a compound growth rate of 2.5pc for peak months (April–June).

Producers with annual milk supply of less than 550,000L in the base period ( April, May & June 2018 or 2019 or 2020) may grow their peak supply volumes by 5pc per year over their base.

Farms with annual milk supply of over 550,000L may grow their volumes over the peak supply months by 2.5pc per year over their base. Any excess over the permitted increase will incur a minimum penalty of 30pc in milk price.

If there is a silver lining to spring from Glanbia’s processing difficulties it is the creation of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme for its suppliers.

The scheme is described as once-off, but I think it may have an ongoing role into the future.

Clearly the primary aim of the scheme is to take the pressure off supply during peak months, but leaving that aside the actual concept is an attractive one for those ageing farmers who are tiring of the rigours of calving season and the twice daily commitment of milking for nine months of the year.

Such a scheme should help consolidate the industry and reduce the age profile of the average producer which must be good for the industry in terms of efficiency and environmentally sustainable production. At a cost of 0.075c/l, existing suppliers are unlikely to complain as ultimately, they may benefit.

Since details of the proposed scheme emerged, I have received a significant number of enquiries all of which came from producers who were in the 60 plus bracket with no identified successor.

The prospect of receiving up to €15k per year for the next five years is very appealing as in most cases it would take them up to or beyond pension age.

How the scheme will work

Glanbia’s general guidelines on how the scheme will operate are as follows:

The scheme is now open for applications and will close by July 31st

Milk production will have to cease by the 1st of January 2022

Payment will be based on 2020 supply at 4c/l up to 100,000 litres, 3c/l for the next 100,000 litres and 2c/l for the remainder up to a maximum of €15,000 per annum for a five-year period.

No milking cows will be allowed on the holding for a 6-year period to December 2027 and thereafter milk production can resume.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O’Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors: www.som.ie