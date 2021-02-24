Farming

Farming

Market for dairy commodities continuing to harden

Global demand for powders and butter fuels a steady recovery in the trade Expand

Declan O'Brien

Dairy commodity prices are continuing to harden as strong global demand for powders and butter fuels a steady recovery in the trade.

Spot prices for butter have increased by €350/t since Christmas to hit €3,600/t on the Dutch market.

A 10pc price hike has also been recorded on the Dutch market for skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP), which have moved to €2,390/t and €2,910/t respectively.

