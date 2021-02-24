Market for dairy commodities continuing to harden

Dairy commodity prices are continuing to harden as strong global demand for powders and butter fuels a steady recovery in the trade.

Spot prices for butter have increased by €350/t since Christmas to hit €3,600/t on the Dutch market.

A 10pc price hike has also been recorded on the Dutch market for skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP), which have moved to €2,390/t and €2,910/t respectively.

The recovery in EU dairy commodity prices has been helped by milk supply expansion failing to keep pace with demand growth, particularly since early January, said Rabobank dairy analyst, Richard Scheper.

European milk supplies are expected to be weaker through the first quarter, with production back in France, Germany and the Netherlands in January – and likely to be in February.

Although Kiwi milk supplies have improved over the last two months when compared to 2020, Mr Scheper pointed out that this was from a very low base due to the drought in New Zealand this time last year.

Food-service trade

Mr Scheper said strong retail sales of dairy produce in Europe were helping to underpin the market, as was increased demand for milk powders in China and other Asian markets.

“The million-dollar question is what impact will the food-service trade have on the market when it finally re-opens across Europe this year?” he added.

“Overall the market outlook has improved since the Christmas period. This also provides the potential for an improvement in base milk prices in the next couple of months. Nonetheless, there are obviously still uncertainties around, for example with regards to demand and economic developments,” Mr Scheper said.

Stronger dairy commodity demand is being reflected in milk returns, with Friesland Campina increasing its guaranteed price for March to 35.25c/kg (VAT exclusive) – this is up from 34.25c/kg for January.

Commenting on the latest market developments and price announcements, ICMSA’s, Ger Quain, said that dairy market fundamentals had moved to an extent that warranted the price increases announced by some milk purchasers for January milk.

However, he insisted that price increases should continue into the peak supply months of April, May and June.

“ICMSA had expressed our view that a price increase was due for January milk and it was delivered by some milk purchasers - but we are now stating bluntly and ‘on the record’ that all co-ops will have to increase milk price for supplies received in February,” Mr Quain said.

The ICMSA representative said the buoyant Dutch quotes and eight consecutive increases in the GDT had to be reflected in returns to farmers.

The “market-justified milk price increases had better be forthcoming”, Mr Quain maintained, given the “higher input costs milk suppliers are facing this year”.