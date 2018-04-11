Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 11 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Major calf exporter moves to buying bulk of its calves direct from farmers

Angus Woods said weekly calf exports are exceeding 10,000 head per week

Stock Image
Stock Image
'Killernan Noah', the champion at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Cattle Society Premier bull show & sale in Kilmallock; pictured with owner Martin Hehir, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare, Patrick Noonan, Chairman, judge Dermot Kilcrann, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon, Michael O'Connor, Norbrook Laboratories (sponsor) and John Appelbe, President, Irish Angus Cattle Society. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Martin Ryan

One of the country's major calf exporters has moved to buy the bulk of its calves direct from farmers.

The Wicklow Calf Company's decision comes as calf registrations for the first three months of 2018 are up by 15,000 compared to last year.

Registrations to spring calving herds are running at a ratio of almost 4:1 in favour of dairy breeds in 2018.

So far registrations show 1,265,976 calves have been recorded with the dairy registrations up by 31,000 head to 986,289, while beef births are down by 15,000 to under 280,000.

David Scallan, manager with Wicklow Calf Company, confirmed they were bringing about a fundamental change to the operation of their business which is aiming for a major expansion.

"All our calves are now being bought directly from farmers and that is the direction we are expanding into for the future which will benefit both farmers and the export market for Irish calves," said Mr Scallan.

Collection points

He said that currently the company is purchasing their calves directly from farmers at 10 collection points across the country stretching from Cork to Monaghan with the intention to double the number of collection points within a year.

Also Read

They are engaged with a number of livestock marts in organising the collection points for calves.

The aim is to ensure "the least hardship for the calf and a lesser risk of infection and loss" than through open sales which is the way that they intend to develop the business for the future.

"When I'm getting the calves direct from the farmers I know what I am getting. I have no scours," said Mr Scallan.

"There is a huge export market on the continent for quality Irish calves," he said.

"We don't have to export Irish calves at throwaway prices if we up our game, and give the customers calves that perform well for them.

"Farmers deserve to get a proper price for their calves. Some of what went on this year - and the prices that farmers got - was an insult," he added.

He said the big companies feeding calves on the continent analyse detailed data to tailor their demands.

"They know the calves that are performing for them. They are now telling us the area of the country that they want the calves from," he said.

Calf exports are topping 10,000 head a week, with over 56,165 calves exported with the main buyers the Netherlands and Spain.

The IFA's Angus Woods said the increase in dairy cow numbers means Ireland needs to be targeting well in excess of 100,000 head of calf exports.

The IFA National Livestock Chairman said live cattle exports are going well so far this year with numbers up 8% to 67,951 head to week ending March 25th. He said this is the really busy time of year for calf exports and to date this year a total of 56,165 calves have been exported with the main market destinations being the Netherlands and Spain.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...
Melvin Beamish AIB; Grainne Healy, Teagasc; Dan and Timmy Crowley and Catherine Arundel AIB Bantry pictured at the farm walk on the Crowley holding at Carey’s Cross, Bandon, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

'We aim to reseed 10 to 12pc of the farm annually' - Top grassland farmer...
Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.

Scramble for deals at the IHFA show and sale as achieves its highest clearance...
Farmer Dan Bourke and his son Brandon (9) from Kilcorney, Millstreet at the Dairygold Co-Op branch in Millstreet, Cork speaking with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed (right) and Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe as a delivery of imported fodder from the UK arrives to the Co-Op for distribution. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

'Every day that my cows kept indoors is costing around €100'
The Ballyhaise Agricultural College Open Day in Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys.

How many cows can one person sustainably manage?
Cows on farmland

Opinion: Some farmers headlong rush into dairy expansion has simply left them...
Farmer Alfie Hughes, Inch, Gorey, Co Wexford. Picture: Garry O'Neill

‘Young dairy farmers will struggle without a 35c/l milk price ’


Top Stories

Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Farmers facing fodder crisis 'double whammy'
Mohill's 'Monaghan sales' attracts buyers from all over the country

Temporary Aurivo mart closures after customer is injured by bull
Carers

Looking after the carers - Means-tested and PRSI- based carers' payments...
Image: Charles O’Brien & Son Auctioneers

Limerick farm sold after 'disappointing' auction
First Vice President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness MEP, officially opened a special event to mark International Holocaust Commemoration Day (27 January) at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Mairead McGuiness tipped for Presidency

Tillage farmers urged to grow fodder crops, amid concerns around early...
Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass

Shannon Airport offers to bring grass cutting forward to support farmers through...