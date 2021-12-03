Major blow for live export trade as MEPs vote for effective ban on transport of unweaned animals

Ireland’s calf export trade has been dealt a major blow as MEPs have voted in favour of an effective ban on the transportation of very young animals.

After 18 months of deliberations, the European Parliament’s committee of inquiry into the protection of animals during transport (the ANIT committee) last night adopted several recommendations.

It concluded that EU rules on animal transport are out-dated, misleading and poorly enforced and that the EU needs to step-up efforts on animal welfare during transport.

The committee voted in favour of the transport of meat over live animals, more control on exports and that the transport of unweaned animals below the age of 35 days should be banned and allowed only in cases where the journey is under two hours.

With Ireland’s dairy industry heavily reliant on exporting tens of thousands of male dairy calves to EU veal market each spring, Fianna Fáil MEP and ANIT committee member Billy Kelleher said the “shocking decision” is an “unmitigated disaster for Irish agriculture”.

Speaking after alternative proposals from Green Party MEPs were passed by a slim margin – 16:15 – the Ireland-South representative said: “Two amendments were passed which called for a ban on the transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation and time limits of two hours for unweaned animals older than 35 days and a ban on all transport under 35 days.

“Throughout this process, I advocated and supported compromise positions that reflected the need to increase animal welfare standards during transport and the need to protect livelihoods in rural communities.

“The Green proposals have driven a coach and four through the very fabric of rural Ireland with these proposals.

“If Irish farmers and transporters are banned from transporting calves to mainland Europe, it will be an attack on the principles underpinning the European Single Market.

“When this issue comes up for debate next month at the full plenary session of the Parliament, I will table alternative proposals which reflect my belief that it is possible to transport live animals and maintain their wellbeing. I do not believe it is an either-or scenario,” Kelleher concluded.

The full house is to discuss both documents and vote on the draft recommendations at the Strasbourg plenary session in January 2022.