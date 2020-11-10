Lowest milk prices, but highest margins - New research compares Irish dairy industry to key competitors

New research on the Irish dairy industry post quota compared to key international counterparts shows that Irish farmers recieved the lowest milk price, but had best profit margins.

The new report titled “An Analysis of the Irish Dairy Sector Post Quota” is a collaboration between Teagasc and Cork Institute of Technology. It begins by charting the phenomenal growth in the dairy sector post quota removal.

The research then positions Ireland relative to the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, and New Zealand in relation to the milk prices farmers receive. The profitability of milk production in these EU countries along with the UK is then presented.

The report goes on to critically evaluate the Irish dairy industry with reference to the investments in processing capacity and seasonality. Finally, the report considers funding models for processing investment around the world.

Across the five year period studied, from 2014 to 2019, when milk prices are compared using the LTO (Monthly Milk Price comparison for milk), the Irish milk price was lowest of the EU countries considered, with the Dutch milk price the highest.

An average difference over the period of 5.2 cent per litre was reported between the Irish and Dutch, with the other EU countries falling between these two. The Irish milk prices however followed the commodity market returns for skim milk powder and butter during this period.

The research found that Irish dairy farmers enjoyed the best net profit margins from milk production among Europe’s dairy farmers by a considerable distance, the period 2014 to 2017.

The higher milk prices paid across Europe only partly compensate for the higher costs of production incurred by dairy farmers in those countries.

The Irish net margin was the biggest, despite a perception that returns from milk production in Ireland are lower, due to the milk price paid in Europe. This is achieved substantially because of lower production costs.

The research found that dairy processing capacity utilisation in Ireland stands at approximately 62% when averaged over the full year, which compares utilisation levels of over 90% in the other EU countries.

This under-utilisation of processing capacity results in higher processing costs which combined with Ireland’s product mix is the major factor in determining the lower milk price paid in Ireland. Notwithstanding, the study illustrated that seasonal milk production in Ireland has generated additional advantages beyond lower costs.

The research team found that it is substantially more profitable for the Irish dairy industry to invest in additional processing capacity for expansion rather than trying to flatten the milk supply curve.

Dr Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc researcher, said: “When the profitability of milk production was compared across the countries, even though the Irish farmers received the lowest milk price, their cost base was substantially lower, resulting in the highest profitability. The report evaluates the impact of the seasonal nature of Irish pasture based systems on milk price and the impact of expansion investment on money available to pay a higher a milk price. “

The report suggests that care needs to be taken when benchmarking industry performance based solely on milk price. Comparisons should reflect farmer profitability, investment in processing capacity relative to who has made the investment and seasonality to ensure that the comparisons reflect the ultimate impact on industry profitability.

Key Findings

The research finds Irish dairy farmers enjoy the best net profit margins by a considerable distance, according to the most recent data from FADN for the period 2014–2017. During this period the average net margin (excluding owned labour) in Ireland was 8 cent per litrem versus 4.6 cent per litre for the UK, 3.6 cent for the Netherlands, 2.7 cent for Germany, 2.5 cent for France, and minus 1 cent for Danish farmers.

Irish dairy farmers also enjoy the lowest production costs by a wide margin. The FADN data puts Irish production costs (excluding owned labour) at 24 cent per litre as opposed to 38 cent for Denmark, 35 cent for the Netherlands, 33 for France, 32 for German, and 30 for the UK.

These higher production costs are only partly compensated for by higher milk prices. LTO data from 2015–2019 indicates that Friesland Campina of the Netherlands paid the highest milk price in the selected countries at an average of 5.2 cent above the Irish price. However, this only partly made up for the 11 cent per litre differential in production costs.

The next highest price was paid by French companies at an average of between 3.6 and 4 cent more than the Irish price. Again, this only went part of the way to making up for the production cost differential of 9 cent per litre. Danish companies paid 3 cent per litre more against a cost differential of 14 cent, while German companies paid an additional 1.1 cent in comparison to a differential of 8 cent. The Irish milk price is, on average, 1.8 cent per litre above the Fonterra price paid to New Zealand dairy farmers.

Ireland, with the lowest milk price across the European Countries studied, had a net margin that was at least 43% higher per litre, when compared to the next nearest country (UK). When compared against the Netherlands which had the highest milk price, the net margin was over 2.2 times higher in Ireland (excluding owned labour).

