Limits on peak milk supply not ruled out by Glanbia

Delays: The development of Glanbia's cheese plant at Belview in south Kilkenny has been delayed due to objections and legal action Expand

Declan O'Brien

Glanbia has said it has no plans to make 2021 a reference year for future milk supplies but a spokesman declined to comment when asked if such a move was being considered for 2020.

Glanbia Ireland told the Farming Independent that it had sufficient capacity to process all milk this year.

However, continuing supply growth to the co-op, and delays in the development of a major cheese plant at Belview in south Kilkenny due to objections and legal action, mean that dealing with peak milk volumes has become more challenging for the country’s largest dairy processor.

