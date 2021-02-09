Limits on peak milk supply not ruled out by Glanbia

Delays: The development of Glanbia's cheese plant at Belview in south Kilkenny has been delayed due to objections and legal action

Glanbia has said it has no plans to make 2021 a reference year for future milk supplies but a spokesman declined to comment when asked if such a move was being considered for 2020.

Glanbia Ireland told the Farming Independent that it had sufficient capacity to process all milk this year.

However, continuing supply growth to the co-op, and delays in the development of a major cheese plant at Belview in south Kilkenny due to objections and legal action, mean that dealing with peak milk volumes has become more challenging for the country’s largest dairy processor.

In a statement, Glanbia Ireland insisted that it has sufficient processing capacity to handle increased milk volumes this year. “Glanbia Ireland has capacity in place to handle forecast milk supply volumes in 2021,” said a Glanbia spokesman. “In relation to future years, a number of projects are currently underway to optimise peak milk processing capacity, both internally at Glanbia Ireland plants and through existing relationships with other milk processors.” However, a Glanbia spokesman declined to comment when asked if the business planned to limit future supply growth during peak months from its dairy farmers. There are fears that continuing dairy expansion will put intense pressure on Glanbia’s capacity to process peak milk supplies from 2022. This situation has been exacerbated by delays in developing a major cheese plant beside Glanbia’s existing facility at Belview in south Kilkenny. The proposed factory, which is a €140m development with Dutch firm Royal A-Ware, was due to be commissioned in 2022 and produce up to 50,000 tonnes of continental-style cheeses. The development has been delayed following objections by An Taisce and Friends of the Irish Environment. A judicial review of planning decisions relating to the new Belview plant is due to be heard later this spring. The delay in commissioning the new Belview facility will adversely impact the overall capacity of both Glanbia and the dairy sector generally to cope with peak milk supplies from late April to mid-June. Glanbia’s milk pool increased by 4.8pc in 2020 and is expected to increase by a further 4pc this year. The national milk pool rose by 3.8pc in 2020 to around 8.3 billion litres, and growth of more than 3pc is forecast for this year. The dairy sector is estimated to have just 1pc spare processing capacity during the height of the milk supply season in May.

