LacPatrick unveils "Brexit-proofing" technology centre in Tyrone

Irish dairy giant LacPatrick has unveiled a "Brexit-proofing" technology centre in Co Tyrone in a £30m investment creating 20 jobs.

The site at Artigarvan near Strabane has now doubled its capacity, with a total workforce of 90, and will be able to make two new milk powder products for export.

LacPatrick was formed three years ago following a merger between Town of Monaghan Co-Operative - which had a long history of taking milk from Northern Ireland farmers - and Co Antrim's Ballyrashane Co-Operative. Its investment has been supported by Danske Bank.

Chief executive Gabriel D'Arcy said: "The new dairy technology centre at Artigarvan will provide security of capacity for local dairy farmers producing milk to the highest standards. The plant provides long-term security to our supplier base and positions the business at the forefront of global dairy technologies. "We are now able to produce two new lines of milk powder for international markets, with the dairy technology centre able to process milk all-year round."