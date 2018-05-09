Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick under the spotlight on April milk prices

Consultants due to report this week on border co-op's financial position

LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy
LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

LacPatrick will be back in the spotlight this week as dairies announce their April milk prices.

Although the Ulster co-op is among the last processor to set its milk quotes each month, the price levels set by local competitors Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia will be closely watched by LacPatrick's management and suppliers.

Confirmation of a 5.5c/l cut in March milk returns for LacPatrick's Southern suppliers - and a drop to 25p/l for its Northern farmers - sparked the current troubles at the dairy.

In the face of a furious reaction from its dairy farmers, LacPatrick's board announced a "strategic vision" for the business which included a suite of options - "partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and other opportunities".

The co-op insisted this week that it had only lost between eight and 14 milk suppliers as a result of the milk price cuts, but returns for its farmers are trailing its competitors by around 2c/l.

LacPatrick's VAT-inclusive milk price fell from 35.75c/l in February (which included an early calving bonus of 3c/l for January and February) to 30.25c/l for March.

Close to 500m litres of LacPatrick's milk pool is supplied by around 700 farmers in the North, with the remaining 100m litres coming from around 300 Southern farmers.

Holding suppliers on both sides of the Border could be a difficult balancing act for LacPatrick's management, industry sources maintained.

Also Read

Farmers will want the co-op to match the base price paid by competitors, at a time when the markets are returning less than what they have to pay for milk supplies, they explained.

Financial consultants EY are expected to finalise a report on LacPatrick's trading and financial position this week, which will then be presented to interested parties.

Four businesses have been touted as possible merger candidates: Dale Farm in the North, as well as Aurivo, Lakelands and Glanbia.

Talks

A spokesman for LacPatrick confirmed that talks on a possible merger will be handled by the co-op board.

"LacPatrick chairman Andrew McConkey, vice chairmen Keith Angew and Robert Skelton as well as Alan McCay from the board are managing this process. This review team will report their findings back to the board. The ultimate say in this whole process is with the LacPatrick shareholder," the spokesman said.

"The role of the chief executive is to run a company, and Gabriel D'Arcy continues to run the day-to-day operations of LacPatrick. Farmers continue to milk cows, LacPatrick must continue to process that milk and serve our range of national and international companies while delivering the maximum returns to the LacPatrick suppliers."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Stock image

How to calculate now how much silage you will need next winter
Pictured at the launch were Kevin Bellamy, Global Sector Head for Dairy in Rabobank, Billy Kane, Chief Executive of Finance Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and Eugene O' Callaghan Director Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Milkflex loans facility rolled out to dairy farmers nationwide

4 key tips for farmers to get the most from grass this summer
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick...
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers urged to stick with first cut silage targets
Padraic Joyce says some farmers rely on the CAP payments for the majority of their income

'Cash cut will drive away new farmers' - Dairy and beef farmer on impact...
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia announces €60m support package for members


Top Stories

 Stock photo

Dispute over amateur jockey Bunny Cox's estate settled
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae pictured in the Dail today

WATCH: 'You’re letting down the people of Kerry' - Danny Healy-Rae...
Donegal Postman turned Weatherman Michael Gallagher

Sunny days ahead but is the big chill looming?
File photo

Why Irish fields could soon be filled with grass fit for footballers
(stock image)

Elderly farmer fined for neglect of cattle but neighbour intervenes to help...
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Photo: Reuters

Gove snubs Brexit meeting with Creed for a second time
Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints