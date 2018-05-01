LacPatrick suppliers call for shareholders' meeting on merger plan

There are mounting calls for shareholder meetings at LacPatrick Co-op to discuss the continuing uncertainty at the Ulster dairy processor.

There are mounting calls for shareholder meetings at LacPatrick Co-op to discuss the continuing uncertainty at the Ulster dairy processor.

Suppliers of the northern dairy have expressed anger and frustration at the lack of consultation from management at the co-op.

A Lacpatrick source pointed out that the co-op had written to its shareholders regarding recent developments and that it had met with farm organisations on both sides of the Border over the last week. However, the ICMSA has backed calls for the co-op to hold a shareholders' meeting.

"We note that LacPatrick is communicating directly with individual farmer-members and with farm organisations, but we would think that the circumstances call for communication at shareholder level and that should be arranged," ICMSA president Pat McCormack said. However, in a statement to the Farming Independent, LacPatrick insisted that it had been proactive in its communications with co-op members.