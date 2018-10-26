Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 26 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick suppliers assured September milk payments to be processed today

LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

LacPatrick suppliers were assured last night by the co-op, which just this week saw its shareholders agree a merger with Lakeland Dairies, that their September milk payments will be processed today.

Suppliers received a text late last (Thursday) night after a large number of suppliers contacted the co-op yesterday when they had not received their September milk payment yesterday.

It's understood that a board meeting took place late on Thursday evening and suppliers were informed by text that payments would be processed today.

'Administrative issues' were being blamed for the delay in payments and the co-op's text told suppliers "LacPatrick suppliers will receive milk payments from Friday 26 October. Apologies for any inconvenience caused".

It's understood that members of the co-op's management team met with its bank over the past few days to rectify an issue.

Earlier this week shareholders of the co-op voted overwhelmingly to give the green light to a merger with Lakeland Dairies. On Tuesday, 97.24pc of shareholders of Lakeland Dairies voted in favour of the merger, while 95.99pc of shareholders of LacPatrick Dairies voted in favour of the merger.

The company currently handles and processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, with more than 500 million litres coming from suppliers in the North, and the remainder in the Republic, from in and around Monaghan.

It has three operations - in Tyrone, Coleraine, and in Monaghan, where it is headquartered.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

National breakdown of land prices: west sees most land sold, but at lowest...
Minister of State, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, CEO of the HSA Dr Sharon McGuinness and Director of Teasasc Prof. Gerry Boyle. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Two thirds of farm deaths this year have involved farmers over 60
Silage contractors in action.

Is the relationship between farmers and silage contractors is invariably built...
Strategy: Chief executive Edmond Scanlon is focused on emerging markets

Kerry Group spends €365m to expand in US and Oman
Kangaroos can be seen standing near parked trucks loaded with hay on the outskirts of the western New South Wales town of White Cliffs, in Australia, August 18, 2018. Picture taken August 18, 2018. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Australia plans A$3.9 billion drought future-proofing fund
Derry Coakley

Gun victim crashed tractor into wall as he fled scene to get help

Over 20pc of farmers have exited beef genomics scheme