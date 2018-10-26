LacPatrick suppliers assured September milk payments to be processed today

LacPatrick suppliers were assured last night by the co-op, which just this week saw its shareholders agree a merger with Lakeland Dairies, that their September milk payments will be processed today.

Suppliers received a text late last (Thursday) night after a large number of suppliers contacted the co-op yesterday when they had not received their September milk payment yesterday.

It's understood that a board meeting took place late on Thursday evening and suppliers were informed by text that payments would be processed today.

'Administrative issues' were being blamed for the delay in payments and the co-op's text told suppliers "LacPatrick suppliers will receive milk payments from Friday 26 October. Apologies for any inconvenience caused".

It's understood that members of the co-op's management team met with its bank over the past few days to rectify an issue.

Earlier this week shareholders of the co-op voted overwhelmingly to give the green light to a merger with Lakeland Dairies. On Tuesday, 97.24pc of shareholders of Lakeland Dairies voted in favour of the merger, while 95.99pc of shareholders of LacPatrick Dairies voted in favour of the merger.

The company currently handles and processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, with more than 500 million litres coming from suppliers in the North, and the remainder in the Republic, from in and around Monaghan.

It has three operations - in Tyrone, Coleraine, and in Monaghan, where it is headquartered.