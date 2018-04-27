Labour demand soars by 20pc as dairy farmers struggle to cope with workload

Demand for extra workers on farms this springtime surged by a further 20pc, according to Farm Relief Services (FRS).

The number of workers required soared in the dairy strongholds of Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Limerick and up into Wicklow.

"We've never had as many operators on the ground as we have at this minute," said Pádraig Madden of FRS. "It is growing all the time - we are up 15-20pc year on year." He said they have been working hard to try and supply the extra labour required. "We took on 200 extra people in the spring - the vast majority were Irish," he said, adding some had come from New Zealand, whilst they also had some students on work experience from a Lithuanian university.

"We are working with New Zealand to bring people in on exchange programmes. Ireland is being developed as a top class destination for students on courses in Eastern Europe." Teagasc has estimated that more than 6,000 people will need to enter the industry by 2025 as dairy herds expand.