Key steps to reseeding and rejuvenating tired or weed-infested swards

As we head through March, there is no better time to consider reseeding and rejuvenating some tired or weed-infested swards.

If you haven’t soil-sampled yet I would suggest you do any fields selected for reseeding straightaway. There is a delay on getting results back from the laboratory this spring and it is vital you know the lime, P & K requirements.

It is also worth considering what grass seed varieties you require. I always prefer using grazing varieties even if we will be taking silage crops from the field. In my view, every field should be available for grazing.

We generally use a mix with two to three tetraploid varieties as they are more palatable for dairy cows. This allows for easier management in grazing out to residuals while also achieving maximum DM yield per hectare.

Derogation farmers are also required to include clover in the mix. It’s expected that intensive dairy farms will need to capitalize on clover usage as nitrogen allocations will be reduced.

The Pasture Profit Index (PPI) is a great tool when selecting grass varieties and it is expected there will be another index added to it soon on graze-outs and utilization.

Weed control

Weed control is a vital part of reseeding. Starting with a clean slate is best so spraying of the old sward with glyphosate is a must. Previously a field could be grazed seven days after being sprayed with glyphosate, but this is no longer recommended for dairy herds.

There are various methods of reseeding from direct drilling, discing followed by a one pass and ploughing. We trialled the three methods alongside each other a few years ago.

Long-term weed control was best in the ploughed section and we have also since moved to using an air seeder which allows for better distribution of seed.

If direct drilling is the chosen method it is crucial that one bag of granular lime is spread per acre to correct the ph from the thrash on top of the ground. It is also worth noting that slugs can be more of an issue with this method.

Liming and spraying

Once we have ploughed, levelled and harrowed, we generally spread 2.5t of lime per acre if required along with four bags of 10.10.20 before the air seeder sets the grass seed followed by rolling. A firm, fine seed bed is the objective.

After six weeks, a new reseed should be ready for post-emergence spray which is a key time for weed control. 2,4-DB was delisted last year meaning there is now no effective way of killing weeds in clover swards.

This is an issue the Department of Agriculture need to take an urgent look at if they expect farmers to use more clover and less nitrogen.

The final step in effectively managing a new reseed is grazing. The first grazing should take place when there is a cover of 1200kg/dm per ha and the grass passes the pull test. After this, regular grazing at 1200kg/dm will promote tillering in the new sward. It may surprise some, but this can mean grazing at 10 to 12-day intervals.

Peter Hynes is a dairy farmer in Aherla, Co Cork

