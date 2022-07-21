Key milk processors announce increased June milk prices as global milk markets see continued strength

The latest price hikes have been attributed to the continued strength in global milk markets and strong demand for dairy ingredients, according to processors.

Dairygold yesterday became the latest milk processor to increase its milk price for June supplies to 55.5cpl, up 2.5c/L from May.

This equates to an average June farm gate milk price of 60.3c/L, based on average June milk solids.

It comes as both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies increased their June milk prices by 3c/L and Kerry Group increased its price by 2c/L.

The latest price hikes have been attributed to the continued strength in global milk markets and strong demand for dairy ingredients because of limited milk supply growth from key dairy-producing regions, according to processors.

The increased milk price also reflects the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers this year, according to a Dairygold spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Glanbia announced it would pay 55.08c/L (including VAT) for June milk, up 3c/L from last month.

This is broken down into a base milk price of 49.58c/L (including VAT), an Agri-Input Support Payment of 5c/L on all milk supplied in June and a Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT), which is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farm.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has announced it will pay an increased milk price of 55.1c/L (including VAT) for June milk in the Republic of Ireland. This is also an increase of 3c/L from May's milk price.

On average, Lakeland Dairies will pay will be 57.88c/L for June milk in ROI, with all fixed milk price contracts receiving an 8c/L supplementary payment.

Last week, Kerry Group also announced its base price for June milk would increase to 53.5c/L (including VAT). This is up 2c/L on its May milk price.

Global Dairy Trade

The increase in milk prices paid by Irish processors comes as EU milk collections for May, which is usually the peak milk production month, were 'exceedingly weak' according to ASB, one of New Zealand's leading commercial banks.

However, it also noted that Milk powder prices fell at the Global Dairy Trade auction overnight. A 5.6pc fall in whole milk powder and a fall of 8.6pc in skim milk powder drove the overall price index down 5pc.

This is down to the ongoing energy crisis, drought, rising input costs and other unfavourable on-farm economic headwinds weighing, the bank said.