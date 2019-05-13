Kerry/Teagasc monitor farms milk composition improvement worth €16k a year

Kerry Agribusiness and Teagasc celebrate 25 years of working collaboratively on the Joint Programme which commenced in 1994 and was an innovative concept of peer-led learning and knowledge transfer.

This was the first such programme in Ireland and formed the foundation of sustainable dairy production within the Kerry Agribusiness milk supplier base.

Over the 25 year period, the Joint Programme was implemented across counties Kerry, North Cork, Limerick and Clare. To-date, 76 Monitor farmers and their families have participated in the Joint Programme.

The partners have said that key to the success of the Programme has been farmers, industry, advisory and research, all working together, to achieve progress on milk composition, herd genetics, nutrient and grazing management coupled with improvements in animal welfare and environmental management on farm.

Local demonstration of these practices has ensured widespread adoption throughout the Kerry catchment area.

Improvement in the milk composition of the Monitor Farms over the 25 years equates to an additional 5.5c/litre or €16,500 per annum for a supplier delivering 300,000 litres.

The extended grazing and improvement in dairy EBI equates to a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

The substantial increase in the average EBI on Monitor Farms is equivalent to €350/cow additional profit.