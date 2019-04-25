Farm Ireland
Kerry's new forward price scheme for suppliers closes today

Margaret Donnelly

The fifth Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme has opened and is now available to milk suppliers for online application from yesterday and will close today.

The offer price is confirmed at 30.6c/L (May – October 2019) with milk constituents at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc butterfat (VAT inclusive).

The scheme, which opened yesterday at 14:00 will close at 14:00 today (Thursday, 25 April 2019).

The maximum volume that can be applied for is 20pc of a supplier’s annual Contracted Milk Volume.

Kerry Group announced its March milk price recently, at an unchanged 31c/L (vat inclusive). It said based on average March milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 33.34c/L.

A spokesperson for Kerry said the base price and bonus levels are unchanged but, as always at this time of each year, the level of solids reduces with the significant increase in milk volumes as cows approach peak production.

