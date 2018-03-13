Kerry Group to cut milk price by 2c/l

Kerry Group have cut their milk price amid warnings of oversupply in the marketplace.

A spokesperson from Kerry Group said that the processor has moved to cut its milk price by 2c/l from January levels. It will pay suppliers 34c/l including VAT for February.

This comes following Glanbia Ireland cutting its milk price yesterday by 3c/l from January levels. It will pay milk suppliers 32c/l including VAT for February at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

However, it will also include a ‘special support payment’ of 1c/l to reflect “the tough Spring” and “challenging” conditions on farms. It also follows the Global Dairy Trade prices slipped for the second time in a row.