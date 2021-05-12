Kerry Group suppliers call for transparency on milk price

Some farmers are also frustrated that Kerry Group's milk prices can be set in the summer months when prices paid to farmers are typically lower.

DAIRY suppliers are calling on Kerry Group to be more open about how it calculates the milk price it pays to producers.

While Kerry Group consistently claims it pays producers the 'leading milk price' of the day, some farmers claim that, so called, opt-out clauses in the group's supply contracts can allow for considerably lower prices to be paid than the suppliers may have expected.

Among these are a clause whereby the price comparisons with other suppliers' prices are linked to the other processors non-milk related profits.

Some farmers are also frustrated that Kerry Group's milk prices can be set in the summer months when prices paid to farmers are typically lower.

Kilmoyley-based dairy farmer John Sheehy says it's time for a change in how Kerry Group calculates and communicates its milk price.

"There has been a blank refusal to pay us the leading milk price and to show us exactly how they calculated their figures," he said.

"Kerry say they are paying the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis, but Kerry have added six opt-out clauses to this statement in the small print," Mr Sheehy said.

Mr Sheehy said that Kerry's supply curve means it can make substantial savings in the winter months by closing its processing facilities. He believes that some of those savings should be passed back to the milk suppliers.

He also outlined some of the contract clauses and practices which, he says, can curtail the price paid by Kerry Group and which, he argues, should be discontinued.

"Kerry use clause C to reduce our milk price because they say other processors' milk price includes profits from other than from raw milk trading. This is what they are doing with the West Cork milk price comparison. They have no proof of this and should not be allowed use this excuse to reduce our milk price," he said.

"Many other processors pay milk price bonuses from November to March to offset the high cost of producing milk at this time of year, because other processors pay a higher price for milk in this time period, they are in a weaker position to pay a high price over the summer period.

"This is the time of the year when Kerry want to be compared with them for obvious reasons. It is not appropriate for Kerry to ignore these milk price bonuses. They should at least increase the price for November, January, February and March on a like-for-like basis."

"Kerry should never again say that they are paying the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis without also including the six opt-out clauses in the same statement, otherwise it is misleading," said Mr Sheehy.

Kerry Group have been contacted for a respsonse.

