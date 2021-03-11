Kerry Group loses battle to use Kerrygold brand in the EU to Ornua

Kerrymaid has lost a long-running EU trademark battle with rival brand Kerrygold.

Yesterday, an EU court shot down a bid by Kerry Group to use the Kerrymaid label outside of Ireland and the UK for products such as butter and cheese.

The court said that although Kerrymaid and Kerrygold “peacefully coexist” on shelves in Ireland, they could “confuse” people in non-English speaking parts of the EU.

A large part of the case hinged on what Europeans know about County Kerry.

Kerry Group argued that the region is “widely known” for its dairy products as well as its "rich political, literary, artistic and sporting heritage”, and because of that, EU customers would be able to tell the two brands apart.

But the court said that tourist numbers, internet searches and foreign language brochures were not proof that people outside of Ireland identify Kerry as a “geographical indication”.

Ornua, which owns a trademark for its billion-euro Kerrygold butter brand in the EU, has opposed its rival’s trademark bid since it was first lodged in 2011.

The current case dates back to 2014, when Ornua asked the Spanish courts to stop Kerry Group’s Spanish distributor from marketing products under the Kerrymaid brand.

The Spanish court found against Ornua, saying the only similarity between the two brands was the word “Kerry” - “which refers to the Irish county known for cattle breeding” – and pointed out that they sold side by side in Ireland and the UK.

But in 2017 the European Court of Justice effectively ruled that brand recognition does not hold for the entire EU, leading to a 2019 decision in Ornua’s favour by the EU’s intellectual property office (EUIPO).

In its judgment yesterday, the EU’s General Court dismissed an action by Kerry Luxembourg, a Kerry Group company, against the EUIPO decision and ordered the company to pay all legal costs, including Ornua’s.

Kerrygold became Ireland’s first food brand to reach €1bn in annual retail sales in 2019. It is a hugely lucrative brand for Ornua and a leading Irish product in the US and the EU markets.

Kerry Group, which owns Dairygold butter, said last month that it is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK.

Under CEO Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group is looking at selling its consumer food brands to become a pure global ingredients company, unlocking shareholder value.

