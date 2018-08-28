Kerry Co-op row escalates as dissidents demand EGM

A group of Kerry Co-op members are seeking support for their demand to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The members are pressing for an EGM to request a vote on spinning-out the co-op's €2.2bn shareholding in Kerry Group Plc.

The Alliance want to sell its remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group Plc and share the dividends among the society's members. This would result in an average pay-out of around €165,000 per co-op shareholder.

The Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance confirmed to the Farming Independent that the grouping was seeking to secure an EGM.

Serious differences over the future direction of Kerry Co-op have opened up between the board and a section of the co-op's shareholders, some of whom are represented by the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance.

Kerry Co-op board has suggested using the shareholding to fund the purchase of the agri-trading arm of Kerry Group Plc, or to establish a milk processing venture by way of a partnership or merger with another trading entity.

Both of these options were set out in a consultative document which was sent to shareholders earlier this summer.

However, the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance want a spin-out of the co-op's shareholding.

Dave Scannell of the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance confirmed that the grouping is calling for an EGM to vote on spinning out the €2.2bn stake.