Kerry Co-op row escalates as dissidents demand EGM

Milk - a 'Rolls Royce' product
Claire Fox

A group of Kerry Co-op members are seeking support for their demand to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The members are pressing for an EGM to request a vote on spinning-out the co-op's €2.2bn shareholding in Kerry Group Plc.

The Alliance want to sell its remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group Plc and share the dividends among the society's members. This would result in an average pay-out of around €165,000 per co-op shareholder.

The Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance confirmed to the Farming Independent that the grouping was seeking to secure an EGM.

Serious differences over the future direction of Kerry Co-op have opened up between the board and a section of the co-op's shareholders, some of whom are represented by the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance.

Kerry Co-op board has suggested using the shareholding to fund the purchase of the agri-trading arm of Kerry Group Plc, or to establish a milk processing venture by way of a partnership or merger with another trading entity.

Both of these options were set out in a consultative document which was sent to shareholders earlier this summer.

However, the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance want a spin-out of the co-op's shareholding.

Dave Scannell of the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance confirmed that the grouping is calling for an EGM to vote on spinning out the €2.2bn stake.

Mr Scannell, who is a Kerry Group milk supplier based in Listowel, said the shareholder alliance was also seeking the resignation of the Kerry Co-op chairman Mundy Hayes.

Mr Hayes insisted that Kerry Co-op board members were not opposed to spinning out the €2.3bn shareholding but that the option to do so is no longer available to them due to tax considerations.

"Kerry Co-op is not opposed to the spin out of shares; the reality is that the facility there to spin out under Section 701 is not available to us any more," he told the Farming Independent.

Mr Hayes said the consultative document sent out earlier this summer was an effort to gauge where farmer shareholders saw the future of Kerry Co-op.

Culture

"One thing the board is clear on is that nobody wants to see Kerry Co-op consigned to history; it's a huge part of Kerry culture, and proud of it," Mr Hayes insisted.

He asked if there was a role for Kerry Co-op in the future reorganisation of the dairy processing industry.

"Serious people in dairy have pointed out that there are multiple co-ops for the size of this country. There's too many of them there. We need to look at rationalisation because we are very fragmented at the moment.

"We have a Rolls Royce product [milk] but not a Rolls Royce price, and we have to ask is there something we can do to improve this," Mr Hayes said.

However, Mr Scannell rejected Mr Hayes's vision for Kerry Co-op.

"The board is taking shareholders in a totally different direction to what they want. There is no support whatsoever for the options outlined in the consultation letter," he said.

"It's very frustrating. As dairy farmers we work so hard, and we can't get the money we're entitled to. But we're going to keep fighting on this."

The Alliance is in the process of securing the support of 20pc of Kerry Co-op's A and B shareholders in order to call an EGM, and ultimately to have the €2.2bn spun out.

Mr Scannell pointed out that the share spin-out would be worth around €165,000 per co-op shareholder on average.

