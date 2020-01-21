Joe Kelleher: Nitrates derogation at risk unless we see a rapid improvement in water quality

To address this issue, the Department of Agriculture is about to introduce a raft of changes to 7,000 derogation farmers in the country and also the 5,000 farmers who export slurry annually to bring them under the 170NPH limit. Below is a summary of the changes that look likely to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Water quality in Ireland is not improving and there is a fear that unless we can address this issue rapidly, then the derogation that allows our most intensive farmers to stock their farms at up to 250kg NPH may be in jeopardy.

The current Nitrates Action Programme runs until the end of 2021. It will be reviewed mid-2021 by Ireland and the European Commission who will make a decision on whether or not to renew Ireland's nitrates derogation.

Compulsory Liming

All farmers over 170NPH (before exporting slurry) who soil sample every four years and who have a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) prepared yearly must follow the liming plan contained within the NMP.

Most existing derogation farmers may already have a liming plan contained in their existing NMP. Farmers with no soil samples may get a grace period to sample their farm.

Farmers will then be obliged to spread lime annually according to their plan and record the amounts they spread on their annual fertiliser accounts. This measure will be operational from 1/1/2020. This includes farms that export slurry to come under 170NpH

Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS)

Any slurry spread on farms over 170NPH (before exporting slurry) will have to be spread using LESS after April 15 this year, and in 2021 all slurry produced on these farms will have to spread using LESS. Farmers will then be obliged to furnish records of the volumes spread annually. Derogation farmers have to state in their 2019 fertiliser records what volume they spread in 2019 using LESS. Farms that export slurry to come under 170NpH may be part of this requirement in 2020 and it may apply to the farmers receiving this slurry.

Reduced protein in concentrate feeds

All farmers greater than 170NPH (before exporting slurry) will have to reduce the crude protein content of their concentrate feed as follows;

- A maximum of 16pc CP between April 1 and September 15, 2020;

- A maximum of 15pc CP between April 1 and September 15, 2021.

The crude protein percentage of the concentrate feed must be recorded on the annual nitrates records.

This includes farms that export slurry to come under 170NpH.

Training

Farmers in derogation only, must attend a training programme in adopting best practice in nutrient use efficiency and the management and protection of water. This course must completed by the end of 2021.

Grassland management

This measure applies only to derogation farmers who must record through appropriate technology the grass produced annually on their farm starting in 2020. If derogation farmers haven't the required skills to undertake this measure, derogation farmers must undertake training in grassland management which must be completed by the end of 2021. A minimum 20 grass measurements per annum (falling plate meter or cut and weigh) on the main grazing platform only.

The following measurements are required per month over the season as follows; February (1), March (2), April to September (14), October (2), November (1).

Clover

New grass reseeding completed by derogation farmers must include clover. From 2020 a minimum of 1.5kg/ha naked clover seed i.e. un-pelleted clover seed is required for all new grass reseeds. Either white (grazing) or red (cutting) or mixture of clovers can be used. Over sowing of grass seed mixtures with clover post weed control will be permitted.

Land eligibility

Commonage/rough grazing will not be eligible for the derogation allowance of 250kg organic N/ha. This will be defined based on the declaration of commonage/rough grazing on the Basic Payment Scheme application. These lands will not get any chemical N and P allowances.

Biodiversity

In 2020, all derogation farmers will have to adopt at least one of the following measures from the All Island Pollinator Plan:

- Leave at least one mature Whitethorn/ Blackthorn tree within each hedgerow;

- Maintain hedgerows on a minimum three-year cycle; cutting approximately one third of the hedges each year. Cutting annually stops the hedgerow flowering and fruiting;

- Cut in rotation (spring/autumn rotation), rather than all at once as this will ensure some areas of hedgerow on your farm will always flower.

- Farms without hedges may have no biodiversity option to choose.

The introduction of these extra measures means that derogation farmers are now going to have to go that bit further for the privilege of having that derogation, and the 5,000 farmers exporting slurry will now have extra hoops to jump through if they wish to continue this practice. So what options have farmers?

(a) They can do what is outlined in the eight points above and continue their farming system.

For many farmers, they may already be doing most of what is contained in these eight points above and implementing these options may not be such a chore.

(b) Farmers have the option to cut back on stock numbers and aim to come in under the 170 NPH limit. For those farmers who are only marginally above the 170 limit, this could be an attractive option.

(c ) And farmers can rent or lease extra land with the aim of reducing their stocking rate. Farmers who may be taking cutting silage from another farmer's land or in short term rental arrangements should be looking at formalising these arrangements into longer term leases.

Being a farmer stocked at over 170 NPH has just become much more challenging. If you think this challenge is too great for you, then perhaps options B and C above might be the solution for you?

However, if adopted, these measures can provide a win-win situation for biodiversity, nutrient use efficiency, GHG reduction, water quality and increased profitability and sustainability for the dairy industry.

Joe Kelleher is a Teagasc advisor based in Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

