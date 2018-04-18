It's the first time in 30 years I didn't get cows to grass in March

FarmIreland.ie

If there was ever a time that farmers needed sunshine it is now. I hope that when you are reading this the sun is shining and the rain has stopped. Over the past month, the weather just seemed to get worse by the day. The heavy flooding around three weeks ago put ground conditions really back.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/its-the-first-time-in-30-years-i-didnt-get-cows-to-grass-in-march-36812756.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article31034504.ece/4a836/AUTOCROP/h342/2015-03-03_bus_7445677_I1.JPG